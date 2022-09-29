Aslin Coffee Bar

1740 14th St., NW

The brewery’s 14th Street Corridor location boasts a coffee bar with two autumnal drinks ($4.50 each) on the menu. One latte features caramel sauce made with orange zest, cardamom, and brown butter, while another, inspired by a snickerdoodle cookie, is made with toasted black sesame and cinnamon syrup.

The Coffee Bar

1201 S St., NW

The popular cardamom latte ($5.80)—made with housemade cardamom syrup and dashes of ground spice—is finally back on the menu at this Shaw spot.

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac; 2920 District Ave., Fairfax

The local Cuban cafes offer a take on the morir sonando con leche ($4.95), a milky, citrus-accented Dominican drink. Here, espresso is laced with star anise and a Cuban spice blend. There’s also matcha tea ($4.95) sweetened with maple-and-cinnamon simple syrup. Both drinks are available through November.

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St. S., Arlington

This Pentagon City coffee shop has four fall-themed beverages ($4.35 to $8). Its popular pumpkin-cookie-butter latte makes a comeback, and there’s a honey-cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream; apple cider chai with cinnamon; and a cold brew with cookie-butter foam.

Elle

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Head to the penny-tiled Mount Pleasant cafe for its miso/caramel latte; espresso tamarind fizz over Topo Chico; and new fall-spice latte with cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Also new: red milk tea with flavors of rooibos, vanilla, chicory root, and cardamom.

Foxtrot

650 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1601 Connecticut Ave NW

The Georgetown, Mount Vernon Square, and Dupont locations of this burgeoning market/cafe chain are serving up a decadent pumpkin pie latte made with Vigilante beans and topped with cookie-butter-flavored whipped cream and graham crackers. Order it hot or iced for $4.50.

La Coop

5505 First St., NW

You won’t find any flavored syrups at this family-owned Brightwood Park coffee shop, but the place does make its own milk blends. Try a pumpkin milk latte ($5.40) with fall spices and an optional marshmallow drizzle. You can also try an oat maple latte ($5.40) with cinnamon and nutmeg. The drinks are available through November.

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur St., NW

The tiny Petworth carryout is pouring two fall drinks: a pumpkin-spice/caramel latte made with real pumpkin and brown butter, and an apple “chaider.” The caramel latte only comes hot, while the mix of house-made chai and local apple cider is available hot or iced.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Forest Hills market/cafe is serving the “Fox It” CBD/dulce de leche latte ($6.50). It’s made with oat milk, coconut dulce de leche, hemp extract CBD, and a dash of cocoa powder, and is available hot or iced.

RAKO

2016 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 27 Independence Ave., SE

Woman-owned Virginia roaster Rako has both a Capitol Hill pop-up and a Clarendon cafe. Each feature creative sips ($5.50 and up) like a baklava latte, which is made with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove-infused honey syrup. Or, try a volcanic black salt vanilla latte or a ginger/rosemary latte garnished with fresh herbs.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

LeDroit Park’s popular all-day cafe is pouring four autumnal drinks made with Counter Culture coffee. There’s a “harvest spice” latte with clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and a cold-brew version with a cream float. Or, go for espresso with panela (unrefined cane sugar) and a lemon twist, or a mix of ginger beer and chai.

Swing’s

640 14th St., NW; 1702 G St., NW; 501 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria

Sip on a latte ($5.50) accented with syrup infused with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, allspice, black peppercorn, and twirls of orange peel. It’s available hot or iced and will be served through mid-December. You can also add the spiced syrup to any drink on the menu.

Tryst, Open City, and the Coupe

2459 18th St., NW; 2331 Calvert St., NW ; 3415 11th St., NW; 3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Sister spots Tryst (Adams Morgan), Open City (Woodley Park and the Cathedral), and the Coupe (Columbia Heights) each have their own seasonal lattes. Tryst offers a caramel-cardamom latte, Open City Woodley Park serves a gingerbread version, Open City at the Cathedral uses caramel-apple flavors, and the Coupe has a cinnamon dulce rendition.

The Wydown

600-B H St., NE; 1924 14th St., NW

These family-run coffee shops in Logan Circle and the H Street Corridor make cinnamon-oat-milk and pumpkin-spice lattes (both $6.25).

Vigilante Coffee Company

4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville; 8200 Baltimore Ave., College Park

The popular maple spice latte ($6), topped with pumpkin-pie spice and made with maple syrup, is back at this local roaster. It even comes with a mini biscoff cookie on the side.