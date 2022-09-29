Aslin Coffee Bar

1740 14th St., NW

The brewery’s 14th Street Corridor location boasts a coffee bar with two autumnal drinks ($4.50 each) on the menu. One latte features caramel sauce made with orange zest, cardamom, and brown butter, while another, inspired by a snickerdoodle cookie, is made with toasted black sesame and cinnamon syrup.

The Coffee Bar

1201 S St., NW

The popular cardamom latte ($5.80)—made with housemade cardamom syrup and dashes of ground spice—is finally back on the menu at this Shaw spot.

Colada Shop

10 Pearl St., SW; 1405 T St., NW; 7993 Tuckerman Ln., Potomac; 2920 District Ave., Fairfax

The local Cuban cafes offer a take on the morir sonando con leche ($4.95), a milky, citrus-accented Dominican drink. Here, espresso is laced with star anise and a Cuban spice blend. There’s also matcha tea ($4.95) sweetened with maple-and-cinnamon simple syrup. Both drinks are available through November.

Commonwealth Joe

520 12th St. S., Arlington

This Pentagon City coffee shop has four fall-themed beverages ($4.35 to $8). Its popular pumpkin-cookie-butter latte makes a comeback, and there’s a honey-cinnamon latte topped with whipped cream; apple cider chai with cinnamon; and a cold brew with cookie-butter foam.

Elle

3221 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Head to the penny-tiled Mount Pleasant cafe for its miso/caramel latte; espresso tamarind fizz over Topo Chico; and new fall-spice latte with cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Also new: red milk tea with flavors of rooibos, vanilla, chicory root, and cardamom.

Foxtrot

650 Massachusetts Ave., NW; 1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW; 1601 Connecticut Ave NW

The Georgetown, Mount Vernon Square, and Dupont locations of this burgeoning market/cafe chain are serving up a decadent pumpkin pie latte made with Vigilante beans and topped with cookie-butter-flavored whipped cream and graham crackers. Order it hot or iced for $4.50.

La Coop

5505 First St., NW

You won’t find any flavored syrups at this family-owned Brightwood Park coffee shop, but the place does make its own milk blends. Try a pumpkin milk latte ($5.40) with fall spices and an optional marshmallow drizzle. You can also try an oat maple latte ($5.40) with cinnamon and nutmeg. The drinks are available through November.

Little Food Studio

849 Upshur St., NW

The tiny Petworth carryout is pouring two fall drinks: a pumpkin-spice/caramel latte made with real pumpkin and brown butter, and an apple “chaider.” The caramel latte only comes hot, while the mix of house-made chai and local apple cider is available hot or iced.

Little Red Fox

5035 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Forest Hills market/cafe is serving the “Fox It” CBD/dulce de leche latte ($6.50). It’s made with oat milk, coconut dulce de leche, hemp extract CBD, and a dash of cocoa powder, and is available hot or iced.

RAKO

2016 Wilson Blvd., Arlington; 27 Independence Ave., SE

Woman-owned Virginia roaster Rako has both a Capitol Hill pop-up and a Clarendon cafe. Each feature creative sips ($5.50 and up) like a baklava latte, which is made with cinnamon, cardamom, and clove-infused honey syrup. Or, try a volcanic black salt vanilla latte or a ginger/rosemary latte garnished with fresh herbs.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

LeDroit Park’s popular all-day cafe is pouring four autumnal drinks made with Counter Culture coffee. There’s a “harvest spice” latte with clove, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and a cold-brew version with a cream float. Or, go for espresso with panela (unrefined cane sugar) and a lemon twist, or a mix of ginger beer and chai.

Swing’s

640 14th St., NW; 1702 G St., NW; 501 E. Monroe Ave., Alexandria

Sip on a latte ($5.50) accented with syrup infused with nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, allspice, black peppercorn, and twirls of orange peel. It’s available hot or iced and will be served through mid-December. You can also add the spiced syrup to any drink on the menu.

Tout de Sweet

7831 Woodmont Ave., NW

The sleek French pastry shop in Downtown Bethesda has more than delicious croissants and macarons. Its fall drink selection ($4 and up) includes cinnamon-caramel, maple-cardamom, and pumpkin-spice lattes, along with a PSL made with matcha.

Tryst, Open City, and the Coupe

2459 18th St., NW; 2331 Calvert St., NW ; 3415 11th St., NW; 3101 Wisconsin Avenue NW

Sister spots Tryst (Adams Morgan), Open City (Woodley Park and the Cathedral), and the Coupe (Columbia Heights) each have their own seasonal lattes. Tryst offers a caramel-cardamom latte, Open City Woodley Park serves a gingerbread version, Open City at the Cathedral uses caramel-apple flavors, and the Coupe has a cinnamon dulce rendition.

The Wydown

600-B H St., NE; 1924 14th St., NW

These family-run coffee shops in Logan Circle and the H Street Corridor make cinnamon-oat-milk and pumpkin-spice lattes (both $6.25).

Vigilante Coffee Company

4327 Gallatin St., Hyattsville; 8200 Baltimore Ave., College Park

The popular maple spice latte ($6), topped with pumpkin-pie spice and made with maple syrup, is back at this local roaster. It even comes with a mini biscoff cookie on the side.