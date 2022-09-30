This 2022 Thomson & Cooke-designed and Zantzinger-built home in Wesley Heights is the ultimate in sophisticated city living. 6 Bedrooms, 7/2 baths, and sited on a flat 1/2-acre lot overlooking Battery Kemble Park. Built for large scale entertaining, as well as comfortable daily living, this home is rich with amenities – from abundant natural stone, Waterworks fixtures and top of the line appliances, to the heated saltwater pool, wine room, and elevator servicing all 3 levels.

A pea gravel auto court and tailored cement stucco façade lead to a glassed, two-story entryway. The main level enjoys generous scale, two fireplaces and floor to ceiling views of parkland. The gourmet kitchen with two basalt islands and morning room is complemented by a handsomely appointed butler’s pantry. French doors from the rear of the property open to a deck spanning the width of the home.

Upstairs is the primary suite with dual dressing rooms and marble bath, four secondary bedrooms suites, and additional laundry facilities. The fully walkout lower level provides access to a large, covered terrace, heated pool and level private side yard. The lower level features a “pool house” room with wet bar and island, room and 6th bedroom suite.

Address: 4620 Cathedral Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016

Contact:

Lee Arrowood

lee@fleisherarrowood.com

202-251-3175

By appointment only