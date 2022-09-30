Join us Friday, September 30 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Curious about the latest wave of celebrity chef openings? Wondering where to find the best fall-festival eats? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Hope everyone has been doing well. I’m staring down 19 (!) pounds of apples from a lovely day at Homestead Farms. I’ve made tons of applesauce, and I have these cool cheffy ideas on my radar, but what are your favorite apple recipes these days? I’d love to know!

Also, have you taken our annual Readers’ Favorite Restaurants survey yet? Take a few minutes to play restaurant critic and you could win a free dinner ($150). Results—for the 45th year in a row—will run in our December issue.

Onto your questions! Leave them in the form below; the transcript shows up underneath.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…