Pick Your Own Pumpkins at These Farms Near DC

Maryland

Baugher’s Orchards and Farms

1015 Baugher Rd., Westminster

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins and apples. Apple bags range from $12-36, pumpkins are 59 cents per pound.

Distance from DC: 65 miles.

Need a reservation?: No—but $3 entrance fee gets you a hayride to the pumpkin patch or a wagon ride to the apple orchard.

Hours: Pick your own on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM; market and petting zoo are open throughout the week 9 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: There’s a restaurant, market, petting zoo, and scarecrow making.

Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 75 cents per pound, and the 42nd Annual Pumpkin Festival (now through October 30, Wednesdays through Sundays) that offers boozy cider, corn mazes, tractor rides, and live music.

Distance from DC: 31 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, on the weekend: $3 a person if you book online, or $5 a person at the gate.

Hours: Tuesday through Sunday, 9 AM to 6 PM

What else to know: There’s an on-site market with produce, jam, and cider. Groups can reserve daytime campfire and bonfire sites as well as hayrides.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

Offerings: A pumpkin patch, petting farm, and an “enchanted forest” with fairytale characters. Pumpkins of every size available, along with gourds in the Castle Store.

Distance from DC: 38 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes—tickets are $8.

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, Saturday and Sunday, 10 AM to 5:30 PM. Open until November 6.

What else to know: Food and fresh baked goods are available on weekends, and there’s a picnic area. Also check out pony rides, cow train rides, and Enchanted Express train rides.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ClarksElioakFarm (@clarkselioakfarm)

Gaver Farm

5501 Detrick Rd., Mount Airy

Offerings: A pick-your-own pumpkin patch, plus pick your own apples on weekends in September and October. Pre-picked apples are available in the Farm Market daily.

Distance from DC: 44 miles.

Need a reservation?: Only for the Fall Fun Fest, which runs daily until October 31 and is $19.75 per person on October weekends and includes a corn maze, rubber duck races, and a petting zoo.

Hours: Daily from 10 AM to 6 PM, apple orchard is only open Saturdays and Sundays.

What else to know: There’s a market filled with produce, squash, gourds, mums, and corn stalks, along with free hayrides to the pumpkin patch.

Homestead Farm

15604 Sugarland Rd., Poolesville

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 75 cents per pound, pick-your-own apples for $1.99 per pound.

Distance from DC: 26 miles.

Need a reservation?: No, but must pay $3 farm admission fee

Hours: Daily from 9 AM to 5 PM.

What else to know: Apple cider, mums, fall squash, fruit preserves, local honey, and peppers all available in the market.

Larriland Farm

2415 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins on weekends; pick-your-own apples throughout the week, weather permitting.

Distance from DC: 39 miles.

Need a reservation?: No, but call to check on availability before arriving.

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 9 AM to 6 PM; weekends, 9 AM to 5 PM.

What else to know: There’s a market selling local dairy, produce, and the farm’s apple cider. Paid group hayrides are available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Larriland Farm (@larrilandfarm)

Montpelier Farms

1720 North Crain Hwy, Upper Marlboro

Offerings: Pumpkins for 60 cents per pound, plus kid-friendly activities (especially on weekends), and a corn maze.

Distance from DC: 23 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, $18 per person for the weekend Fall Festival (kids 2 and under are free).

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday from 10 AM to 6 PM; Friday from 5 to 11 PM; Saturday from 10 AM to 9 PM; Sunday from 10 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: If you’re into late-night pumpkin picking, this is your place. Outside food is allowed, and there are snacks like cider doughnuts and kettle corn. There’s also a corn maze by flashlight, hay rides, and games.

Queen Anne Farm

18102 Central Ave., Mitchellville

Offerings: Six different varieties of heirloom pumpkins, squash of all sizes and shapes, and a rainbow variety of mums. There’s also a pumpkin-shaped house for kids.

Distance from DC: 19 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, $10 per vehicle.

Hours: Daily from 10 AM to 5 PM in October; 12 PM to 4 PM through November 7.

What else to know: This is a good destination if you’re looking for just a pumpkin patch without the fall-festival frills. A market sells pumpkin-carving kits, scarecrows, and other fall decorations.

Rock Hill Orchard & Woodbourne Creamery

28600 Ridge Rd., Mount Airy

Offerings: It’s mostly an apple farm, but they offer flat rate pumpkins and wagon rides are available when the corn maze is open.

Distance from DC: 38 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, every person age three and older must purchase an entry ticket: $10 for the pumpkin patch, $9 per 3 pounds of apples.

Hours: Wednesday through Friday, 11 AM to 5 PM; Weekends, 10 AM to 5 PM

What else to know: The working farm—which has nearly 30 varieties of apples—also lets you watch cows being milked. The market sells A2 milk from the farm’s cows, homemade ice cream and apple cider doughnuts. Also check out the pumpkin cannon.

Sharp’s at Waterford Farm

4003 Jennings Chapel Rd., Woodbine

Offerings: A pumpkin patch, educational tours, animal feedings, a green house, and hayrides.

Distance from DC: 35 miles.

Need a reservation?: No admission fee, no ticket needed.

Hours: Weekdays, 10 AM to 4 PM; Weekends, 10 AM to 5 PM.

What else to know: Outside food is allowed, and the farm is dog-friendly but they must be kept on a leash. Educational farm tours are adapted for the age group and grade level of the children visiting the farm.

Summers Farm

7503 Hollow Road, Middletown

Offerings: A pumpkin patch and daily fall festival with a corn maze, pumpkin trains, pig races, and fireworks.

Distance from DC: 51 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes. Tickets are $12.50 online/$15.50 in person at gate on weekdays, $17.50 online/$20.50 in person on Friday nights and weekends.

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 1 to 7 PM; Friday, 1 PM to 9:30 PM, Saturday, 10 AM to 9:30 PM, Sunday, 10 AM to 7 PM.The pumpkin patch opens at 2 PM on weekdays and 10 AM on weekends.

What else to know: They grow a few different varieties of pumpkins, plus gourds and squash. There are fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights, and pig races are throughout the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Summers Farm (@summersfarm)

Virginia

Great Country Farms

18780 Foggy Bottom Rd., Bluemont

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins, plus a corn maze, gem mining, tube slides, and putt-putt.

Distance from DC: 57 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes, but only for weekends. Tickets are $10-$12.

Hours: Weekdays, 9 AM to 5 PM; weekends, 9 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: Enjoy Henway Hard Cider, hand-dipped ice cream, baked goods, and cider doughnuts in the Knead It Bakery.

Hollin Farms

1524 Snowden Rd., Delaplane

Offerings: Pick-your-own pumpkins for 80 cents per pound, fall greens, squash, and apples. Dig your own peanuts and potatoes.

Distance from DC: 61 miles.

Need a reservation?: No.

Hours: They vary; check the site.

What else to know: The views at this orchard in the Blue Ridge Mountains are lovely. Dogs are welcome, but not in the patches.

Nalls Produce

7310 Beulah St., Alexandria

Offerings: There’s not a pumpkin patch, but there is a “pumpkin hill” which you can climb and choose your favorite. If you don’t want to stray far from DC, this is a good option.

Distance from DC: 17 miles.

Need a reservation?: No.

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 AM to 7 PM; Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: Take a family photo in front of the pumpkin wall. There’s a market for all your fall food needs and garden center, too.



Wayside Farm

5273 Harry Byrd Hwy., Berryville

Offerings: An eight acre pumpkin patch with a jumping pad, corn maze, and other fall activities

Distance from DC: 61 miles.

Need a reservation?: Yes. Tickets are $20 tickets (for an individual or family/group); the charge goes towards any pumpkins you pick. Other activities come with a separate ticket ($12 per person).

Hours: Thursday through Sunday, 10 AM to 6 PM.

What else to know: A good one for animal lovers: there are pig races, farm animals, and a “goat walk,” which involves a plank 20 feet in the air.

Bonus pumpkins in DC

PumpkinPalooza

227 Harry Thomas Way, NE

NoMa BID is hosting a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and screening of Hocus Pocus on Thursday, October 27 at Alethia Tanner Park in Northeast. There will be a pop-up beer garden serving beer Red Bear Brewing and Mt. Defiance Cidery, a scavenger hunt, and music from Too Much Talent Band. Registration is free, but you must register in order to get a pumpkin. One pumpkin per registration ticket.

Olde City Garden

1325 Rhode Island Ave NE

Olde City Garden has pumpkins while supplies last. Medium size pumpkins best for Jack-O-Lanterns are between $12.95 and $14.95, along with mini squash, white pumpkins, heirloom pumpkins, corn stalks, and hay bales. Olde City will be hosting a fall event on October 15 with pumpkin bowling, ring toss, corn hole, and mini golf. Keep an eye on their Instagram for more information.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olde City Garden (@oldecitygarden)