Bad News for DC: This October Will Be Really Cold and Wet

If you haven’t already noticed, the weather has been pretty gloomy and gross this past week. And we don’t have any good news for you: Apparently, the rest of the month will be much of the same.

This will be the DC area’s coolest and wettest October in 11 years, with temperatures up to three degrees cooler than the 30-year average, 60.8 degrees, predicts the Capital Weather Gang.

Since Friday, the area has been cold, cloudy, and rainy, with highs in the low 60s and upper 50s. The National Weather Service clocked in the temperature at Washington Reagan National Airport at 55 degrees on Tuesday. That’s the lowest high temperature recorded for October 4 in 22 years.

On the bright side, the region will see milder and less cloudy weather later this week. The highs will be in the mid 70s tomorrow and Friday before dipping back down to the high 50s on Saturday.

No pressure, but that means the next two days are our chance to actually enjoy October’s fall weather without getting rained on or developing a vitamin D deficiency. Take advantage of it, and head out to a fall festival or go pumpkin-picking before it becomes gloomy again.

Join the conversation!