Pawpaw
With a custard-like texture and mango-banana flavor, the fruit works great in ice cream and desserts.
Maitake
The mushroom’s firm meatiness makes it an excellent filling for pastas such as ravioli and agnolotti.
Persimmon
The golden-orange fruit is perfect for turning into jam, thanks to its honeyed sweetness and citric zing.
Spiceberry
With hints of allspice and black pepper, the berry works well in meat marinades and wintry baked goods.
Acorn
Dry out and grind the nuts to make a toasty-tasting flour for pasta and pancakes.
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.