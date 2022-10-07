Welcome home to this renovated 4 bedroom plus sitting room, 4 full bath and 2 half bath townhome with an elevator in the exclusive Hillandale neighborhood of Georgetown. You wind through perfectly manicured gardens, pass by the community pool and tennis courts to get this stunning home.

It is the largest townhome model and features a renovated main level with a chef’s kitchen featuring pale blue custom cabinetry, white Quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, a large center island, high-end stainless-steel appliances, wine refrigerator and pantry.

A large dining room overlooks the living room with 20 ft ceilings and French doors flanking the custom fireplace leading to the first of two private outdoor spaces. Two of the four bedrooms live as primary suites with walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms, one of which has been completely remodeled. Two additional bedrooms and full bathroom are on the top level, a large office or sitting room, laundry room and half bathroom complete the second level and the lower level houses a gym, second laundry room, full bathroom, entertaining room with a fireplace and wet bar which leads to a large stone patio. Completing this stunning home is a one car garage with additional parking space.

Address: 3926 Highwood Court NW, Washington, DC 20007

