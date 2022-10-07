The Most Popular Halloween Candies in the DC Area May Surprise You

Halloween is more than three weeks away, but it’s never too soon to start stocking up on candy. In fact, sweets supplier CandyStore.com says most Halloween shopping is done during the first two weeks of October. If you don’t have a clue on how woo sugar-hungry trick-or-treaters, the wholesale candy store just dropped its list of the most popular Halloween candies by state, offering a sugar-infused look into the region’s candy palate.

It’s no surprise that Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Skittles, and M&M’s nabbed the top spots for America’s favorite Halloween candies, but this writer is disappointed that candy corn managed to worm its way in the top 10. Candy preferences vary between DC, Maryland, and Virginia, with no overlap in each locale’s top three. Marylanders have a penchant for chocolate, while Virginia and DC veer more eclectic in their candy consumption. And no, candy corn is not a top three contender across the DC area. If you want to be the most popular house on the block, here’s what candy you should get.

DC

M&Ms take the prize for the District’s favorite candy, but that’s the only chocolate option in the top three: Skittles come in second, followed by Blow Pops with a bubblegum center.

Maryland

The state is showing Hershey’s products some love, favoring Hershey’s Kisses and Hershey’s assorted miniature chocolates. The third spot goes to Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, bringing a new flavor profile into the chocolate trio.

Virginia

Virginia’s taste in candy is across the map. Hot Tamales clinch first place with their cinnamon spice, while Snickers and Tootsie rolls take second and third place, respectively.

Join the conversation!