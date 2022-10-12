Welcome to “Gratitude,” a 15+ acre private waterfront estate with approximately 1100 feet of shore line.

The long driveway lined with mature sycamore trees leads you to a charming house, with hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, 3 bedrooms/2.5 bath, sunroom, and a lovely screened porch. Guest cottage with 1 bedroom, full bath, and kitchen. Amazing water views from both homes and pool.

In addition- there are mature blueberry bushes, pear trees, and a small grape orchard. A boaters dream whether power or sail. Fishing, crabbing, and oystering off the pier.

There is plenty of room for horses/livestock. Deer, duck, goose, and turkey hunting. Could be a hunters delight and a possible income producing short term rental. This is a spectacular property that will give you the sense of being home the moment you turn into the lane. Escape to peace and quiet. Property is being sold “as is.” Please do not enter the property without an appointment.

Contact:



Tracy Wagner

Tracyhiggswagner@gmail.com

410-310-5581