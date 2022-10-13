Luxury Living with Private Terrace in Downtown Bethesda

Set atop a quiet corner overlooking vibrant downtown Bethesda, this is a rare opportunity to own a stunning, contemporary 2780sq ft residence in coveted Hampden Row with spectacular, one of a kind 2100sq ft private terrace.

Contemporary architecture and open concept living featuring premium custom finishes, hardwood floors, and floor to ceiling windows. The private quarters offer three bedrooms suites including a primary suite with expansive walls of windows, generous walk-in closets and luxurious bath. Step onto the private terrace to enjoy treetop views and gorgeous sunsets. This home is ideal for buyers dreaming of upscale condominium living with incomparable outdoor space.

With multiple outdoor living and dining spaces, summer kitchen, built in grill, bar seating, firepit, turf area for pet or potential putting green and professional landscaping, this home provides the perfect retreat for entertaining or peaceful relaxation. Hampden Row is a boutique condominium building in downtown Bethesda offering 24-hour concierge, fitness center, two roof decks, luxurious private lounge, party rooms. Perhaps the most desirable feature lies in the incomparable location, steps from dining and shopping of Bethesda, walking and biking on the Crescent Trail, Metro, easy access to DC. Unit comes with 2 parking spaces.

