Where to Find A Negroni Sbagliato Around DC

House of the Dragon‘s Emma D’Arcy set cocktail TikTok on fire this week, when an HBO interview revealed her drink of choice–a riff on the Negroni that swaps gin for Prosecco. Now, the Negroni Sbagliato is just about the hottest drink on social media. Here’s where you can find one:

Alta Strada

465 K Street., NW; 2911 District Ave. #150, Fairfax

While the Sbagliato may not be listed on the menu, the folks behind the bars at Michael Schlow’s twin Italian-American restaurants will whip one up on request.

Grazie Nonna

1100 15th St., NW

Sip on your Sbagliato—made with a rosé Prosecco—while munching on a crispy pizza at Downtown DC’s new red-sauce destination.

Etto

1541 14th St., NW

The Logan Circle pizza shop sells Sbagliatos for $8 during its Bar Bacari happy hour (5 to 6 PM during the week and 4 to 5 PM on the weekends). Graze on salumi, cheeses, and other snacks.

Immigrant Food+

925 13th St., NW

Enrique Limardo’s restaurant at the Planet Word Museum has debuted a bevy of Negroni variations—including the Sbagliato, before it was cool. A $21 flight lets you taste three different takes on the cocktail.

Italian Bar

5008 Connecticut Ave., NW

Head to this cafe, gelato stop, and bar in Chevy Chase DC, which was also serving Sbagliatos well before D’Arcy’s stamp of approval.

La Tomate

1701 Connecticut Ave., NW

Enjoy your drink during lunch or dinner hours at this Dupont dining room, which has been serving up regional Italian cuisine for over 30 years.

Thompson Italian

124 N. Washington St., Falls Church

This Italian spot from longtime chefs Gabe and Katherine Thompson doesn’t have a Sbagliato on the menu, but the bar will happily make you one.

Tonari

707 Sixth St., NW

The Japanese/Italian restaurant from the Daikaya group serves a variety of Negronis, and will mix up a Sbagliato if you ask.