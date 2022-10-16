The Obamas Dine Out on Martinis and 40-Layer Lasagna at L’Ardente

Let’s be real: tracking Joe Biden’s dinner plans outside the White House has been a bit of a snooze. His limited outings have included visits to predictable VIP favorites like Le Diplomate and Fiola Mare. So it’s no wonder Washington foodies still seem to get psyched when the Obamas hit a trendy hotspot. The latest: Saturday date night at glam Italian restaurant L’Ardente, known for its 40-layer lasagna, gold-plated pizza oven, and neon “Please don’t do coke in the bathroom” sign.

The former President was photographed in peak chill mode, reclining against the velvety blue banquette with a martini on hand, while Michelle smiled at him with a glass of red in front of her.

If I’m having dinner at the same place as the Obamas I’m in the right spaces! I’m fanning out! pic.twitter.com/bBRN2klVCh — QK (@MsKelly_) October 16, 2022

A tipster tells us the couple actually both started with olive martinis. He went for a round two, while she switched to wine. They reportedly sampled chef David Deshaies’s menu widely: a hot salami and sausage pizza, grilled prawns, the insalata verde, carrots with yogurt and pesto, and linguine alla vongole. Yes, they also got the $36 lasagna decadently layered with short rib sugo and truffle mornay. And yes, they wrapped up the meal with the restaurant’s epic tiramisu flambé—a spectacle of a dessert involving fire and a melty chocolate sphere.

This is the Obamas second visit to L’Ardente, which opened a year ago in the Capitol Crossing development. They previously did date night there in April.

