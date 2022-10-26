5 Great (and Exclusive) Travel Deals

France in Virginia

Where: L’Auberge Provençale, White Post, Va.; 540- 837-1375.

What’s special: This elegant and romantic French-country-style inn is located only 90 minutes from Washington, DC. The Provençale fabrics, antiques, and furnishings transport guests to the South of France. Some rooms have private patios and aromatherapy steam showers, and every room has a fireplace. The restaurant features French cuisine in either an extensive tasting menu, a four-course menu, or a more casual a la carte menu. In the morning guests are treated to a gourmet breakfast made with ingredients sourced locally, including from the inn’s orchard. Served in the sunroom or in select guest rooms, breakfast offers fresh fruit, house-baked breads and croissants, and entrees such as cherry crepes with minted maple syrup, pumpkin pancakes, or eggs Benedict. After breakfast, guests can relax at the inn, go wine-tasting at the area’s many vineyards, explore Civil War battlefields, go hiking and biking, or visit nearby art galleries.

The deal: The Washingtonian exclusive “Lunch & Libations” deal includes an overnight stay, a full gourmet breakfast, and a lunch of Provençale-style pizza, a bucket of local beer or a carafe of Sangria, two seasonal salads, and homemade cookies. Rates start at $279 per room. Use reference code ESCAPEDC if calling or in the “special accommodations” section if reserving online.

When: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday, November 1, through January 31, 2023. Excludes holidays.

Mountains of Fun

Where: Massanutten Resort, Massanutten, Va.; 540-289-9441.

What’s special: This all-season resort, which sits on 6,000 acres in the heart of Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, offers a variety of lodging choices and activities. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the Mountain Bike Park (for both beginners and experienced riders), hiking, two championship golf courses, tennis, an indoor/outdoor water park, skiing, and a Family Adventure Park (with a zip line, ridge rappel, and a climbing excursion). Not up for a lot of activities? You can relax at the spa. The resort also offers a variety of dining venues.

The deal: Washingtonian readers get 15 percent off lodging and up to eight discounted water park tickets. To book, click here.

When: Valid for stays through December 16, 2022 (blackout dates November 21 through November 27).

Keep the Sunshine Coming

Where: Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, Clearwater Beach, Fla.; 727-281-9500.

What’s special: This Wyndham Grand resort, steps from Clearwater Beach, offers 343 guest rooms with views of the white-sand beach and crystal blue water of the Gulf of Mexico. The hotel features the tranquil Pallavi Spa, a fitness center, a pool with daily games, beach chairs and umbrellas, and onsite restaurants and bars, including the waterfront Ocean Hai restaurant. Beyond the resort, guests can shop and visit the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, and take in a major league sporting event.

The deal: Washingtonian readers can book a special “wellness experience” package, which features 15 percent off the best available room rate and includes two Recess calming beverages, a 50-minute CBD-infused massage (per guest, reservation required), and a welcome gift with vegetable crudité, fresh fruit, and almonds. Rates start at $349 per room. To book, click here or call 727-281-9500 and mention the wellness experience package.

When: Valid for stays through December 23, 2023 (blackout dates apply).

Colorado Rocky Mountain High

Where: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 844-602-3343.

What’s special: The Broadmoor, a member of the Historic Hotels of America, opened its doors more than a century ago and is the longest-running consecutive winner of both the AAA Five-Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards. The majestic mountains create a dramatic backdrop for this elegant resort, which inside features exquisite furnishings, elaborate chandeliers, decorated ceilings, and multiple lounges with fireplaces. The 5,000-acre resort offers 784 rooms, suites, and cottages; three seasonal all-inclusive Wilderness Properties; and an assortment of restaurants, cafes, and lounges. Among the activities: two championship golf courses, indoor and seasonal outdoor pools, a lake, a spa and fitness center, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, 19 retail boutiques, falconry, mountain biking, hiking, zip lining, rock-climbing tours, and fly-fishing.

The deal: “The Broadmoor’s Winter Spectacular” rate starts at $279 per room per night. Washingtonian readers receive a free room upgrade and a box of Broadmoor chocolates at check-in. To get the special deal, mention the Washingtonian when calling 844-602-3343 to make a reservation.

When: Valid for stays December 1-31, 2022.

In the Heart of San Juan

Where: Palacio Provincial, San Juan, Puerto Rico; 787-425-0164.

What’s special: Palacio Provincial opened its doors in January 2021 as the first new luxury hotel in Old San Juan in nearly a century. The property boasts 43 guest rooms and suites with 12-foot wooden window doors opening to Juliet balconies, and high wooden-beam ceilings. Palacio Provincial offers a stunning rooftop with an infinity pool and the Consular Restaurant & Bar, its signature restaurant, all with views of the San Juan Bay. The property is situated right in the middle of Colonial Old San Juan. It’s walking distance to Plaza Colon with its numerous bars, restaurants, and historical attractions including the Castillo San Felipe del Moro, a 16th-century military fort and World Heritage Site, and Castillo San Cristobal, the largest Spanish fort in the Western Hemisphere set 150 feet above sea level with amazing views of the city.

The deal: Washingtonian readers who book a minimum two-night stay will receive a $25 food-and-beverage credit, a $20 Uber credit, and a pitcher of mojito or sangria to enjoy on the hotel’s rooftop. Rates start at $249 per room per night. To book, click here.

When: The offer is valid for stays Wednesdays through Sundays from November 18, 2022 through January 8, 2023.