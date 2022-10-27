7 Themed Halloween Costume Parties Around DC

Where to dress up as a ’90s kid, favorite author, or Harry Styles—and possibly win a prize.

90s/2000s RnB Party at Karma Soundstage

2221 Adams Pl., NE

This R&B dance party at this Northeast DC club features ’90s and 2000s tunes and a $500 prize for the winner of the best costume. There’s both indoor and outdoor space and a food truck.

Details: Friday, October 28, 9 PM to 2:30 AM; $15 to 30.

’70s Halloween Party at Hotel Zena

1155 14th St., NW

The Thomas Circle hotel’s ’70s-themed party features DJ Farrah Flosscett and includes a free drink with your ticket. The winner of the best costume contest wins a certificate for a one-night stay at the hotel, so don your best bell bottoms.

Details: Saturday, October 29, 8 PM; $30.

’90s Halloween Bash at Hi-Lawn

1309 Fifth St., NE

This Union Market rooftop bar’s ’90s bash will feature both a DJ and live music. Food and drink specials include spiked hot cider, a black magic pomegranate margarita, and kimchi bratwurst. The costume contest is via Instagram—tag Hi-Lawn in your post and you could win a $100 certificate to the spot.

Details: Saturday, October 29, 6:30 to 11:30 PM; free with a reservation, or $5 the day of the party.

A Masked Affair Nightlife Party at Officina

1120 Maine Ave., SW

This glitzy Wharf Italian restaurant invites guests to come in all-black attire and masks for this party featuring two DJs, sparkler shows, and themed drinks. Guests can purchase general admission tickets or table reservations for either four or eight people.

Details: Saturday, October 29, 10 PM to 3 AM; general admission tickets $25.

’80s Celebrity Costume Contest and Party at Art Whino

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Ballston bar/restaurant/art space’s throwback party features music from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, plus an ’80s celebrity costume contest.

Details: Sunday, October 30, 6 PM to midnight; $15.

Literary Costume Mixer at Solid State Books

600 H St., NE

This H Street Corridor bookshop encourages attendees to come dressed up as any character, book, or author. Along with a costume competition, there will be games, activities, refreshments, and music. Note: this is a kid-free event.

Details: Monday, October 31, 6 to 8 PM; $10.

Harry Styles Harryween Party at DC9

1940 Ninth St., NW

This Shaw music spot’s costume party celebrates both the season and Harry Styles’ latest album, Harry’s House. Come dressed in your best pink feather-jacket or sequined jumpsuit.

Details: Monday, October 31, 10:30 PM to 1 AM; $20-25.