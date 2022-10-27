Contents
- Wineries With the Best Food
- Most Romantic Wineries
- Best Wineries to Stay Active
- Meet the Winery Owners
- Best Wine Tours
- Award Winners and Other Standout Wines
- Wineries With More Than Just Wine
- Best Cozy Wineries
- A Great Winery Day Trip: Culpeper
- Five More Favorite Winery Experiences
- Favorite Wineries for Fall Day Trips: A Handy Chart
Chilly fall days are perfect for gathering at wineries. Whether it’s Adirondack chairs around a fire pit, pouffy pillows beside a pond, or picnic blankets on a lawn, circling up with friends and family helps you shift into a lower gear, appreciate autumn colors, and taste what’s best about the season. Here are some of our favorite wineries to visit this fall.
*Distances are measured from the Washington Monument.
Wineries With the Best Food
1. EagleTree Farm Vineyards
2. Stone Tower Winery
3. Chrysalis Vineyards
4. Quattro Goombas Winery
Most Romantic Wineries
5. Firefly Cellars
6. Pearmund Cellars
7. Bluemont Vineyard
8. Paradise Springs Winery
Best Wineries to Stay Active
9. Briedé Family Vineyards
10. Little Washington Winery
11. 868 Estate Vineyards
12. Chester Gap Cellars
Meet the Winery Owners
13. Three Creeks Winery
14. Bozzo Family Vineyards
15. Magnolia Vineyards
Award Winners and Other Standout Wines
16. Cana Vineyards
17. Port of Leonardtown Winery
18. Rappahannock Cellars
Wineries With More Than Just Wine
19. Wild Hare Cider
20. Saga Meadery
21. Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery
Best Cozy Wineries
22. Potomac Point Winery
23. Williams Gap Vineyard
24. Two Twisted Posts Winery
A Great Winery Day Trip: Culpeper
25. Old House Vineyards
26. Mountain Run Winery
Five More Favorite Winery Experiences
27. Windridge Vineyards
28. Fabbioli Cellars
29. Granite Heights Winery
30. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm
31. Big Cork Vineyards
Wineries With the Best Food
More places are adding upscale dining, specialty pizza, and Sunday brunch. One is even making its own cheese.
The Best Winery for Fine Dining
1. EagleTree Farm Vineyards | Leesburg
In a way-down-a-gravel-road location is this vineyard and restaurant run by Lori McKeever and Jeffrey Judge, who owned McKeever’s Pub in McLean for 40 years. Judge, a classically trained chef, serves a small rotating menu that recently included savory chicken curry, filet mignon with potato gratin, fresh mushroom soup with a classic grilled cheese, and a crowd-favorite brick-oven pizza made with white pear, caramelized onion, and white garlic sauce. Just want to relax over a glass of wine? That’s fine, too.
Good to know: The rich 2015 Merlot is a highlight. No outside food.
Miles from DC: 46. (Map it)
The Best Winery for Sunday Brunch
2. Stone Tower Winery | Leesburg
Sunday brunch is typically a members-only event at luxe-rustic Stone Tower, but here’s a tip: Booking a 30-minute Cellar Tour ($35 a person) gets you access to the members’ Tower View Tasting Room for the day, so after your tour, stay for brunch. Choose among more than a dozen entrées, including steak tartare from Roseda Farms Black Angus beef raised two hours away, eggs Benedict, and PEI mussels, plus sweet options such as French toast brightened with vanilla Chardonnay syrup.
Good to know: More-casual fare is available in the family-friendly Harvest Barn tasting room. No outside food.
Miles from DC: 42. (Map it)
The Best Winery If You Love Good Cheese
3. Chrysalis Vineyards | Middleburg
Chrysalis owner Jenni McCloud has always had big goals. She brought the Albariño grape to Virginia, planted the largest Norton vineyard in the world, and now makes Locksley Farmstead Cheese—11 kinds, with milk from her own cows. Try a scheduled winetasting (Saturday and Sunday; $20), then order a charcuterie platter ($24) with your choice of three cheeses.
Good to know: The cheeses are also used in some of the housemade sandwiches, salads, and pizzas. No outside food.
Miles from DC: 37. (Map it)
The Best Winery for Pizza Lovers
4. Quattro Goombas Winery | Aldie
Wineries have gotten serious about their pizza, and Quattro Goombas, just off Route 50 a few miles from Middleburg, may have started it all. Pans of Sicilian-style pie come with a light, crunchy crust and a choice of eight toppings; a whole tray is $20 for eight square slices (half tray $10, two slices $6).
Good to know: Beyond pizza, appetizers include a large handmade meatball with marinara, plus subs such as the Goomba Grinder. No outside food.
Miles from DC: 37. (Map it)
Back to Top
Most Romantic Wineries
Make it a memorable outing with an extravagant picnic, a surprise date night, or a winery overnight
Best Winery to Spend the Night
View this post on Instagram
5. Firefly Cellars | Hamilton
Just a stone’s throw from Firefly Cellars’ jaunty, rust-red tasting barn in Loudoun County is its guest cottage. You’ll have the hot tub, fire pit, and pool (summer only) to yourself. The cottage also has an airy great room and a curved staircase leading to a reading loft. It rents for about $270 a night, though prices vary by date.
Good to know: Kids are not allowed in the tasting barn but are welcome outside.
Miles from DC: 41. (Map it)
Best Winery to Have a Picnic
View this post on Instagram
6. Pearmund Cellars | Broad Run
Warrenton Picnic Company drapes low tables with sea shells and candles or with sage leaves and rich kilim patterns, to set moods reminiscent of the seaside or a Moroccan tea shop. Graze on charcuterie, cake, s’mores, and other choices. On cold days, you can move your picnic into a see-through pop-up bubble, complete with mugs of hot cocoa. Picnic setups start at $185; wine and food are additional.
Good to know: Pearmund has Virginia’s oldest Chardonnay vineyard.
Miles from DC: 43. (Map it)
Best Winery Picnic With a View
View this post on Instagram
7. Bluemont Vineyard | Bluemont
The Posey Picnic Co sets the stage at Bluemont, whose sweeping panorama from the edge of the Blue Ridge may be the best view of any winery in the region. Choose a family-friendly or adults-only picnic. Setups start at $175; wine and food additional.
Good to know: See-through igloos are available for colder months.
Miles from DC: 52. (Map it)
Best Winery For the Perfect Date Night
View this post on Instagram
8. Paradise Springs Winery | Clifton
The closest winery to the Beltway, Virginia’s Paradise Springs is a good choice for an after-work rendezvous. On Thursdays from 4 to 7, book a spot at the Rosé & Raw Bar Experience—fresh oysters and lobster rolls paired with a Provençal-style rosé.
Good to know: Food and wine are priced à la carte—oysters $18 for a half dozen, lobster roll $26, glass of rosé $12.
Miles from DC: 26. (Map it)
Back to Top
Best Wineries to Stay Active
With wineries now offering everything from disc golf to dance classes, working off the calories from your visit is easy
Where to: Try Ballroom Dancing
9. Briedé Family Vineyards | Winchester
Every second Saturday of the month, Briedé hosts a one-hour ballroom-dance class in its open-air pavilion. A glass of wine and a charcuterie box for two are included in the cost. 6 to 7 pm; $35 a person; reserve by the Wednesday before.
Good to know: No partner? Solo dancers welcome.
Miles from DC: 82. (Map it)
Where to: Play Disc Golf
10. Little Washington Winery | Washington, VA
Little Washington Winery is just off the third tee of Jenkins Mountain Disc Golf, a free 18-hole course that recently hosted its first Professional Disc Golf Association Tournament. Guests can hike the hilly 55 acres with or without a Frisbee and enjoy panoramic views of the Blue Ridge. The course ends at Skyline Brewery.
Good to know: Dave Henrickson, whose parents own the winery and brewery, manages the course and offers instructional clinics.
Miles from DC: 71. (Map it)
Where to: Walk a Vineyard
View this post on Instagram
11. 868 Estate Vineyards | Hillsboro
Start your visit with a walk through the 120 acres of fields and vineyards surrounding this Virginia winery. It’s a rare treat: Most wineries don’t allow guests in the vineyards. Then get cozy with a warm mug of mulled wine around one of six unreserved fire pits.
Good to know: On the day after Thanksgiving, you can walk to the top of the winery’s namesake 868-foot hill and be rewarded with housemade chocolate truffles at the annual “Walk Off Your Wobble!” day.
Miles from DC: 51. (Map it)
Where to: Take a Scenic Hike
View this post on Instagram
12. Chester Gap Cellars | Front Royal
Trail signs at the tasting room mark the start of the three-quarter-mile Chester Gap Waterfall Trail. The moderately challenging hike winds through woods and vine-yards to a two-story spring-fed waterfall cascading down a rock wall—the headwaters of the Rappahannock River. Back at the winery, enjoy views from one of the highest tasting rooms in Virginia, at 1,300 feet.
Good to know: You can stay overnight at Chester Gap’s Idle Hour, a three-bedroom house with hot tub, fire pit, gas grill, and spectacular views from the deck.
Miles from DC: 73. (Map it)
Meet the Winery Owners
Getting to talk to the proprietors is one of the perks of visiting smaller wineries
P-J and John Lawrence
13. Three Creeks Winery | Hamilton
At this new adults-only Loudoun County winery, either P-J or John is always around, pouring flights of white or red in their century-old tasting barn. Buy a bottle and set up folding chairs for a chill afternoon on the banks of one of the winery’s three namesake creeks.
Miles from DC: 42. (Map it)
Steve and Maureen Bozzo
14. Bozzo Family Vineyards | Purcellville
La Famiglia (“the family”) is the name of one of this vineyard’s wines. Steve and Maureen’s son makes the wine, and bottles are named after family members, including nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. They added wood-fired pizza to their menu because, says Steve, “wine and food bring friends and family together.”
Miles from DC: 54. (Map it)
Tina and Glenn Marchione
15. Magnolia Vineyards | Amissville
Tina and Glenn Marchione were so smitten by a Chianti winery they visited in Italy in 2006 that they bought a parcel of land in Virginia two years later, learned to farm, planted grapes, and in 2014 opened their first tasting room.
Miles from DC: 60. (Map it)
Best Wine Tours
Let someone else drive—and plan the itinerary
Not all tour operators are warmly received at busy vineyards. But pick one that wineries love to work with, like the ones below, and you may get perks such as extra pours, behind-the-scenes peeks, and chats with the owner.
Renee and Don Ventrice lead high-energy, customized tours with pick-up and drop-off in Loudoun County. The knowledgeable duo visit up to three wineries in six hours aboard a 13-seat Mercedes Sprinter van complete with outlets for phone charging. Complimentary ice water and tour photos included. Up to five guests, $600; $125 a person for 6 to 13 (plus tasting fees).
Amy and Luke Denton run all-inclusive private tours in Loudoun, Fauquier, and Prince William counties for any size group. Tours average $200 a person, including tasting fees, lunch, bottled water, and photos.
Public or private winery tours begin and end at the Washington Convention Center and visit two wineries. (Private groups can customize the itinerary.) The price includes tasting fees, water, and snacks. $140 a person for public tours; $160 for private (minimum 12 guests).
Dederick Brooks’s business, based in Front Royal, offers private three-to-six-hour tours for up to six people in a Cadillac sedan or Escalade. If you visit wineries within 20 miles of Front Royal, the cost averages $125 a person; outside that zone, it’s $150. Tasting fees are extra; water is included.
Back to Top
Award Winners and Other Standout Wines
There’s only one rule when it comes to choosing wine: Drink what you like. Here’s a sampling of award winners and crowd pleasers.
Best for Winning Wines
16. Cana Vineyards | Middleburg
Winemaker Melanie Natoli’s 2019 Unité Reserve beat out more than 600 wines to take Virginia’s top prize this year. Sadly, it’s sold out, but you can book a guided tasting for a full sample of her excellent wines ($24 for six) or grab a flight ($12 for three) to enjoy on the expansive deck, patio, or lawn. Head to the second floor if you prefer an adults-only visit.
Good to know: Natoli’s 2019 Le Mariage—a Bordeaux-style blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec, Merlot, Petit Verdot, and Cabernet Franc—was a top-12 wine in the same competition, and at press time was still available ($48).
Miles from DC: 38. (Map it)
Best If You Love Sweet Wines
17. Port of Leonardtown Winery | Leonardtown
Winemaker Lauren Zimmerman won one of Maryland’s biggest wine competitions last year with a dry wine—her 2021 VS White, a blend of Viognier, Albariño, and Chardonnay. But her sweet wines dominate the tasting menu at this winery in Southern Maryland. Try the new McIntosh Run, made from local apples.
Good to know: The winery is in Port of Leonardtown Park, which has walking paths, a picnic pavilion, and a kayak launch that runs into Breton Bay.
Miles from DC: 54. (Map it)
Best for Holiday Sparkling
18. Rappahannock Cellars | Huntly
Sparkling is the fastest-growing wine in the US, and local wineries are scrambling to add it to their menus. Virginia’s Rappahannock Cellars is way ahead: At its tasting room near Shenandoah National Park, it sells eight, including a citrusy, traditional-method Chardonnay, a semidry rosé, and even a sparkling red made from Cabernet Franc.
Good to know: You can sip all that bubbly wine by a fire pit or on the adults-only rooftop patio.
Miles from DC: 65. (Map it)
Back to Top
Wineries With More Than Just Wine
Some of the most interesting taste experiments are happening in wine-adjacent industries: hard cider, mead, and beer. Here are some spots where you can sample all three.
View this post on Instagram
Where to: Sip Some Cider
19. Wild Hare Cider | Multiple locations
Cideries have exploded in Virginia, growing from a handful a decade ago to nearly 50, including wineries that have nudged their way into cider. Wild Hare makes an experimental cider every week; Revel, a cinnamon-and-spice blend, was a recent dabble.
Good to know: The small, locally owned chain has locations in Leesburg, Middleburg, Warrenton, and Fredericksburg, all housed in historic pubs or “cabins” for tasting and carryout.
Miles from DC: 35 (Leesburg, the closest). (Map it)
Where to: Drink Mead
20. Saga Meadery | Front Royal
Leaf-peeping on Skyline Drive? Finish your day with a tasting of rich, mellow mead. Saga Meadery—doesn’t the name conjure castles, fog, and logs on the fire?—opened just a few months into the Covid chaos. Its sweet and spicy Puffs Sweet Heat draws raves, but if the weather’s chilly, you might prefer the allspice and cloves of Winter Cheer.
Good to know: Winter Cheer and Sunburst Citrus both took gold medals in this year’s Governor’s Cup competition.
Miles from DC: 69. (Map it)
Best Wine/Beer/Cider Mash-Up
21. Notaviva Farm Brewery & Winery | Purcellville
As wineries try to mitigate the risks of unpredictable grape-growing seasons, it’s more common to see housemade hard cider or craft beer on the tasting menu. Notaviva has taken that idea and run with it. The adults-only spot typically brews eight seasonal styles of beer, pear and spiced-apple ciders, and hard seltzers. Wines are also available in 1.5-liter eco-friendly pouches to enjoy on the go.
Good to know: Notaviva is near Harpers Ferry, for those planning a day trip.
Miles from DC: 55. (Map it)
Back to Top
Best Cozy Wineries
Finding new places to get cozy is a brilliant way to spend a chilly autumn day
Stay Warm in a Cool Tent
22. Potomac Point Winery | Stafford
Plan ahead to reserve one of Potomac Point’s heated tents. The circular eight-person structures return in November, outfitted with a couch, chairs, a coffee table, throw pillows, rugs, and—very important—a heater. Strings of lights mark the pathway through the tents, amping up the holiday feel. Charcuterie boxes and small plates from the onsite Bistro, mulled wine, and cakes drenched in wine and frosted with wine-infused whipped cream can be delivered to your tent.
Good to know: Rentals are $150 plus a $50-to-$200 food-and-drink minimum. Reservations open 30 days ahead.
Miles from DC: 40. (Map it)
Find a Spot by a Fire
23. Williams Gap Vineyard | Round Hill
This barn-style Virginia winery offers lots of cozy spaces: a front porch; a covered pavilion; an adults-only upstairs lounge with leather club chairs and farmhouse tables; and, in cool weather, a tasting room with a stone fireplace. Outside, guests can reserve four-person fire tables for $20 and enjoy a flight of wines with a cheese board or hot panini.
Good to know: Want to host a wine dinner—at a winery? Williams Gap’s in-house chef will prepare a three- or five-course wine-paired meal for your group; $99 a person for three courses, $159 for five.
Miles from DC: 50. (Map it)
Reserve a Fire Pit
View this post on Instagram
24. Two Twisted Posts Winery | Purcellville
At this Loudoun County winery, you can buy a s’mores kit ($10) and a wine flight ($15) and take a seat at one of ten fire pits; you can also reserve a personal pit for $10 an hour.
Good to know: Don’t Call Me a Cab is a unique blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Chambourcin, Chardonel, and Petit Verdot.
Miles from DC: 56. (Map it)
A Great Winery Day Trip: Culpeper
Culpeper is bookended by two family-friendly wineries that make a nice weekend outing, about 90 minutes from Washington. Bring your fishing rods (if you fish) and plan to arrive first at 25. Old House Vineyards for lunch or Sunday brunch, served in the Brewery Taproom. (Old House has a winery, brewery, and distillery and calls itself Virginia’s first “trifecta.”) Menus are substantial and creative—recent lunch choices have included Mexican-street-corn fritters, steak frites, and a “croque poisson” with smoked peppered salmon. Brunch has featured French-toast beignets and a “back-to-bed burger” with chorizo gravy. (Map it)
After lunch, walk to the winery for a tasting, then settle into a chair by the lake and toss in your line for some catch-and-release fishing—as long as a wedding isn’t happening on the island in the middle.
Next, head to 26. Mountain Run Winery, about 12 miles away. The atmospheric 1950s corn-crib tasting room is one-of-a-kind—you’ll have plenty of questions for your pourer. In addition to reds and whites, the winery makes an elderberry wine with fruit from the farm, as well as meads, ciders, sangria, and mulled wine. Kids will love the playground and yard games. If children aren’t part of your party, head for the adults-only loft in the barn.
Plan ahead: Mountain Run’s annual Fall Harvest Festival is Saturday, October 15, featuring dozens of food and craft vendors, ax throwing, a moon bounce, and all-day music. (Map it)
For a little more ag-education before heading home, drive seven miles to the Virginia Bison Company. Check in at the retail market for a walking-tour map of where the bison herds are grazing that day. There’s a market for those who’d like to take a bit of bison home.
Back to Top
Five More Favorite Winery Experiences
Best for Fall Colors
27. Windridge Vineyards | Darnestown
Fall foliage goes on for miles at this vineyard, from the yellows that ring the tasting room out toward the oranges and reds glowing up the slope of Maryland’s Sugarloaf Mountain. For an extra splash of color, settle in next to a fire pit and toast the sunset.
Good to know: Make a free online reservation to get the space of your choice—tasting room, patio, picnic table, or an Adirondack chair for two on the lawn. You can also book a tasting (20 minutes, five wines, $22).
Miles from DC: 26. (Map it)
Best Wine-and-Food Pairings
28. Fabbioli Cellars | Leesburg
The real magic of wine reveals itself when paired with the right foods, so Fabbioli Cellars gave up standard tastings in favor of wine-and-food pairings with a fun theme each month. October’s is Hocus Pocus, six wines paired with seasonal bites ($20). The staff goes all out for Halloween—decorating, creating themed glasses and T-shirts, even bringing in a tarot reader.
Good to know: Twenty fire pits coax guests to linger.
Miles from DC: 44. (Map it)
Best Halloween Experience
View this post on Instagram
29. Granite Heights Winery | Warrenton
Luke Kilyk is a lawyer, wine-maker, and co-owner of Granite Heights with his wife, Toni, a doctor who manages the vineyards. But their true passion is creating seriously spooky houses. Last year, they did that with Haunted Tastings, a tour of their property with stops for wine and shivery stories. Haunted Tastings returns October 21 to 22 and 28 to 29. The $35 tickets (buy online) include six wines, two food pairings; you must be 21 or over.
Good to know: The Cabernet Franc is blood-red and scary-good.
Miles from DC: 54. (Map it)
Best for a Midweek Outing
View this post on Instagram
30. The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm | Gainesville
Great views, no kids, and longer hours (until 6 pm Sunday through Thursday; until 9 Friday and Saturday) make this newcomer a good choice for a relaxing midweek getaway. The private 770-acre Lake Manassas—which you can’t otherwise visit unless you live there—surrounds the winery on three sides. Choose a flight ($12 for four) from the something-for-everyone wine list, which ranges from a slightly sweet Riesling to a smoky Meritage. There’s even a pub-style brewery.
Good to know: Stay late for Trivia Night, every other Tuesday from 7 to 9. No outside food.
Miles from DC: 40. (Map it)
Most Stylish
31. Big Cork Vineyards | Rohrersville
The modern minimalist tasting room at Big Cork, a half-hour drive west of Frederick, is buzzy and fun. White walls meet a painted black ceiling, under-counter angular white leather couches offset molded acrylic chairs, and stools crafted to look like big corks pull it all together. Outside, the views of distant mountains are six layers deep in some directions.
Good to know: Tastings by appointment only ($16). Private tastings available on weekends (minimum six guests, $26 each).
Miles from DC: 68. (Map it)
Favorite Wineries for Fall Day Trips: A Handy Chart
Miles from DC: 68
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
For tastings yes, seating no
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Limited Areas
Noteworthy:
Live music every weekend
Miles from DC: 52
Open: Daily
Reservations: Suggested on weekends, and groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Great Country Farms corn maze, pumpkin patch, and 12-acre kids’ play area is nearby
Miles from DC: 54
Open: Th-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
“La Famiglia Bozzo” pizza (pepperoni, sausage, bacon, peppers, onions)
Miles from DC: 82
Open: F-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 20+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Try a flight of three new-to-you grapes: Arandell, La Crescent, and Cayuga White
Miles from DC: 38
Open: Th-M
Reservations: Required for groups of 15+
Kids: Yes (except second floor)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Awarded Virginia’s top wine prize this year
Miles from DC: 73
Open: F-Su
Reservations:
Available for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
One of the highest tasting rooms in Virginia, at 1,300 feet
Miles from DC: 37
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes (top floor and deck 21+)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Pair sparkling Farfalla Albariño with housemade Friar Tuck fromage blanc
Miles from DC: 46
Open: F–Su
Reservations: Available; required for 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: No
Noteworthy:
Beer and cocktails also available
Miles from DC: 51
Open: W-Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 8+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy: Tasting Room art gallery of local artists
Miles from DC: 44
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: 11 AM-2 PM only
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Wine-and-food pairings with a fun theme
Miles from DC: 41
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Outside only
Dogs: Limited areas
Noteworthy: Charming overnight cottage for rent
Miles from DC: 54
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Preapproval required for 5+ guests
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Three Governor’s Cup gold medals this year
Miles from DC: 71
Open: Th–M
Reservations:No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Four wine classes each weekend, including Wine Boot Camp (reserve ahead)
Miles from DC: 60
Open: Th–M
Reservations: Required for groups of 6+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Tableside tastings designed for mobility-challenged guests
Miles from DC: 75
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Kids’ playground and games
Miles from DC: 55
Open: F–Su
Reservations:
Required for groups of 12+
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Also makes beer, hard cider, hard seltzer
Miles from DC: 68
Open: Wed–M
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy: Bacchanalia Reserve and Vidal Blanc both took Governor’s Cup gold medals
Miles from DC: 26
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for some experiences
Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only
Noteworthy:
Open until 9 pm Fridays
Miles from DC: 43
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 13+
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Farmstore sells local goods and some other local wines
Miles from DC: 54
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Required for groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: On patio
Noteworthy: Awarded one of Maryland’s top wine prizes this year
Miles from DC: 40
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Required
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Onsite bistro with full menu
Miles from DC: 37
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Required for tastings and inside/patio seating
Kids: Lawn only
Dogs: Lawn only
Noteworthy:
Sicilian-style pizza
Miles from DC: 65
Open: Daily
Reservations: Required for groups of 10+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
One of the oldest wine clubs in Virginia, with 50% off case purchases and more
Miles from DC: 69
Open: Th-Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Some of Virginia’s most creative mead
Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Required for groups of 9+
Kids: Harvest Barn only
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Live music on Sundays
Miles from DC: 42
Open: Th–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: No
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Century-old tasting barn
Miles from DC: 56
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Call ahead for groups of 8+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Ten fire pits you can reserve
Miles from DC: 50
Open: W–Su
Reservations: No
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Tastings in historic pubs and cabins
Miles from DC: 40
Open: Th–M
Reservations:
Recommended; required for groups of 11+
Kids: Yes (upstairs is 21+)
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy:
Fire tables to reserve
Miles from DC: 26
Open: W–Su
Reservations:
Recommended; required for groups of 9+
Kids: Yes
Dogs: Yes
Noteworthy: Beautiful during fall foliage
Miles from DC: 40
Open: Daily
Reservations:
Not required (available for inside seating)
Kids: No
Dogs: Outside only
Noteworthy:
Big lake views
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.