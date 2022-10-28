Welcome to Penthouse Four at Wardman Tower. This well-appointed home features a modern layout with spacious living and entertaining areas, two bedrooms with luxurious ensuite bathrooms, and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the city.

Penthouse Four boasts a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, generous living room, and a stunning library with gas fireplace. Palladian windows showcase sweeping city vistas.

The primary suite includes ample closet space, while the dual ensuite bathrooms offer custom flooring, Royal Danby tile and Watermark plumbing fixtures.

Penthouse Four includes four parking spaces and climate-controlled storage. The residence’s winding staircase leads to a private rooftop terrace overlooking the iconic National Cathedral. Numerous balconies complete this stately home built by Henry Wardman in the 1920s, recently reimagined by Deborah Berke Partners, and staged by Meridith Baer.

Residents enjoy 24/7 concierge with white glove service, on-site building engineer, fitness center with pilates machine, roof terrace with gas grill, two clubrooms, catering kitchen, and garden terraces, all situated on 2.5 acres of lush landscaping. Wardman Tower is pet friendly.

This final period of sales is your last chance to purchase in this iconic luxury residence at the best possible terms.

All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace Director of Sales Jennifer Felix at 202-751-2900 or sales@wardmantower.com.

Price: $5,500,000

Address: 2660 Connecticut Avenue NW, Penthouse 4, Washington, DC 20008

2 Bedrooms / 3 ½ Bathrooms / Den / Library / 2 Private Terraces

4,527 Square Feet