Colin Powell’s McLean Mansion Sells for $2.8 Million

Colin Powell’s former McLean home sold last week for $2.8 million.

Powell, who served as the national security advisor under President Ronald Reagan, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H. W. Bush, and secretary of state under President George W. Bush, died last year. His wife and family sold the home, says listing agent Francesca Keith of AveryHess Realtors.

The 5,929-square-foot Colonial sits on almost an acre of land, and has six bedrooms, seven baths, an indoor hot tub and sauna, and a pool on the grounds. The Powell family originally listed the home for $3.1 million, says Keith.

Diane Lewis of Washington Fine Properties represented the buyer, who remains private.

