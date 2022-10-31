Metro’s Silver Line Extension Has Finally Set an Opening Date

Metro riders, some good news—an opening date has finally been set for the six new stations on the Silver line extension. Beginning November 15, riders will be able to take the Metro to Dulles International Airport and five other new stations, including Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.

The Dulles International Airport station will be about a five-minute walk from the baggage-claim area, according to a press release.

The announcement comes after weeks of heightened anticipation. WMATA began running test trains in late September, and then filed for approval with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission in October. They finally received authorization from WMSC on October 24.

As a part of a long-standing tradition, opening-day riders at the six new stations will be greeted by WMATA staff and be given commemorative pennants.

