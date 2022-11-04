Ask a Designer: How Can I Make My Rental Brighter Without Installing Light Fixtures?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected] and we’ll get them answered.

“Concrete ceiling = no light fixtures = feeling like I live in a cave. It’s a rental. Advice, please?”

We asked DC designer Byron Risdon of Byron Risdon LLC for his advice:

“There are actually a couple ways to address this, and all are rental-friendly and cost-effective. All of these solutions depend on the layout of your space and outlet locations. Personally, my go-to solution for this problem would be a mix of high- and low-level plug-in options. I would also suggest using smart plugs and bulbs so you can operate the lights from an app instead of relying on a cord or a switch.