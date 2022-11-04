DC Will Host WorldPride in 2025

DC’s Capital Pride Alliance will host one of the world’s largest LGBTQI+ celebrations, WorldPride, in 2025. InterPride, the group behind WorldPride made up of 400 organizations from over 70 countries, announced DC’s selection yesterday.

We are thrilled & honored to have been awarded the privilege of hosting WorldPride 2025 here in DC! We thank membership and @InterPride for the opportunity to share the best of DC to the world! Congratulations to @amsterdampride on being selected to host World Pride 2026! 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/AN8GXF38fT — Capital Pride (@CapitalPrideDC) November 4, 2022

This comes after DC submitted a bid to host the event. The event will coincide with the 50th anniversary of DC’s Pride celebrations. The city’s first annual pride parade was held in 1975 in Dupont Circle.

“We just had an amazing team that really rallied behind us, as well as the community, and a lot of support from the city and other member organizations in the LGBTQ+ DMV community,” says Capital Pride’s marketing and media manager Marquia Parnell. “We are very excited that we are able to bring this home and celebrate with everyone.”

Potential events for DC WorldPride include an opening ceremony at Audi Field and embassy open houses, according to the city’s proposal.

WorldPride, which takes place every two years, is a massive event: About five million people attended New York’s WorldPride celebration in 2019, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The next event will be held in Sydney, Australia in 2023.

DC WorldPride will run from May 22 to June 8, 2025.