The Metro Stations South of DCA Will Reopen This Weekend

The six stations south of Reagan National Airport will reopen this Sunday after almost two months of being closed due to construction on the Blue and Yellow lines.

Normal Blue Line service will resume with trains running every 15 minutes at the previously closed Braddock Road, King Street-Old Town, Eisenhower Avenue, Huntington, Van Dorn Street, and Franconia-Springfield stations. The Yellow Line will remain closed for service until the spring, but Yellow Line stations Eisenhower Avenue and Huntington will be accessible via the Blue and Green Lines. Starting next week, there will be an express shuttle that will take riders from Arlington and Alexandria across the Potomac during peak hours on weekdays.

The project to construct and tie-in the new Potomac Yard station to the Blue and Yellow lines was set to conclude on October 22, but was extended to November 4 due to unexpected issues. The new Potomac Yard station is set to open in early 2023.