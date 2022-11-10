Welcome to The Townes at Grosvenor Place. Carefully constructed by award-winning developer, Madison Homes, this brand-new townhome in North Bethesda features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms plus 2 half-bathrooms, a private rooftop terrace, and two car garage parking.

The main level is bathed in sunlight with floor-to-ceiling windows and a rear deck, while the chef-inspired kitchen with island and breakfast bar flows into the formal living and dining areas.

The third level boasts a thoughtfully designed primary suite with plenty of closet space, and a second bedroom with a full ensuite bathroom. Enjoy indoor/outdoor living on the fourth level where the open loft unfolds onto your private rooftop terrace, perfect for both relaxing and entertaining. The fourth level also features a full bedroom and bath suite.

Take advantage of the spectacular location, just ½ mile from the Grosvenor-Strathmore Metro (Red Line), minutes from I-495 & I-270, and offering quick access to local trails, shopping, and more… This is the final home available for 2022 move-in. For a limited time, buyers may be eligible for up to $25,000 to use towards the purchase of their new home at Grosvenor Place. This opportunity is not to be missed, schedule an appointment today.

All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace Sales Manager, Kat Cathey at 202.841.7965or kat@livegrosvenorplace.com.

Price: $1,139,900

Address: 10262 Grosvenor Place, North Bethesda, MD 20852

3 Bedrooms / 3 Full Bathrooms / 2 Half-Bathrooms / 2-Car Garage / Private Rooftop Terrace

2,490 Square Feet