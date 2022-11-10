Happy Thursday, everyone!

There are several Veterans Day commemorations and celebrations happening this weekend to honor those who served our country. Or, if you are still recovering from election week, you might take your mind off of the polls at an immersive art experience before it leaves DC or at an arts festival in Virginia.

Budget-friendly. Participate in an improv workshop at the library (Thurs, free, Petworth). Author Natasha Lance Rogoff talks about her new book, Muppets in Moscow, at Planet Word (Thurs, free, Northwest DC). Have fun at an art show with bottomless mimosas (Sat, free, Northeast DC). Swap literature at the fall book exchange (Sat, free, Northeast DC).

Arts and culture. Pick up new craft at ArtRave (Sat, free, Adams Morgan) or at Art Fest (Sat-Sun, $20, Alexandria). View a new exhibit at a mobile art gallery (Thurs-Sun, free, Navy Yard). Get creative and learn the basics of modern calligraphy (Sat, $45, Georgetown) or make a soy candle (Sun, $50, Alexandria). Sip wine and munch on charcuterie during a candle-making workshop (Sat, $55, Springfield). Attend a holiday fashion show; the event will include holiday cocktails, desserts, and shopping (Sun, $100, Georgetown). Pottery on the Hill is back this weekend (Fri-Sun, $35+, Capitol Hill). Listen to a live reading of the anthology, Diaspora Café D.C. (Sun, free, Bethesda). Explore the first exhibition in the US devoted to the work of Italian painter Giuseppe De Nittis (Sat, $16, Northwest DC). Go to a showcase opening reception and concert in acknowledgement of Veterans Day (Fri, free, Anacostia). Learn about the connection between architecture and identity during a lecture and film screening with Germane Barnes (Thurs, $35, National Building Museum).

Theater and shows. Winter has come early at THEARC. See the opening of the season’s The Nutcracker (Sat-Sun, $30+, Southeast DC). Or, giggle at comedians telling stories about their families (Fri, $19, Northwest DC). The Virginia Opera presents The Pirates of Penzance (Sat-Sun, $40+, Fairfax). Save your seat at the new play Stranded (Sat, $20, Northwest DC). Be part of the two-day celebration of dance in DC (Sat-Sun, $15+, Northeast DC). Commemorate the lives of people at the musical ELEGIES (Thurs-Sun, $60, Northwest DC).

Exercise and wellness. Break a sweat at the Boombox Wellness Day Pop-up (Sat, free, Navy Yard). Stretch and have a drink at a vinyasa yoga class (Fri, $25, Alexandria). Ladies, check out this self-defense class (Sat, $35, Downtown). Take it slow and relax at a sloth-themed yoga and painting class (Sun, $40, Arlington). Take a group Queer Bike Ride (Sat, free, Mount Vernon).

History and heritage. Partake in a culturally inspired dinner around a bonfire at Chihuahua Night (Thurs, free, Northwest DC). Have an adventurous scavenger hunt with author JoAnn Hill and tour guide Katie Kirkpatrick (Sun, $30, Georgetown). Join in on a conversation about the contributions made by Latino veterans (Thurs, free, Smithsonian National Museum of American History). Indulge in an evening of dining, fashion, and art at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia (Thurs, $64, Northwest DC). Get inspiration for your dream home at the DC-Metro Modern Home Tour (Sat, $40, various participating locations).

Music and concerts. Enjoy live salsa and jazz music in the park (Sat, free, Dupont Circle). Travel through time and experience a musical tribute to 1940s jazz artist Hazel Scott (Fri, $35+, Bethesda). Get tickets to a Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen tribute (Thurs, $38, Arlington). Experience the world premiere of Grammy-winning composer Michael Daugherty’s Blue Electra, performed by violinist Anne Akiko Meyers (Thurs-Sat, $29, Kennedy Center). SING! with the Vienna-Falls Chorus (Sat, $20, Tysons). Dance to the beat and stuff yourself with pupusas (Fri, $5, Northwest DC).

Movies and fun. Bring the entire family to an outdoor screening of The Polar Express (Sun, free, National Harbor) or watch Frozen 2 (Fri, free, Arlington). Teenagers are invited to a Bingo Night at the library (Thurs, free, Southwest DC). Watch the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at a private screening (Thurs, $35+, Alexandria).

Get involved. Your laughter at DMV Comedy Wars will help support the Humane Rescue Alliance (Thurs, $15, Arlington).

