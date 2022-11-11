Close out 2022 in your new two-bedroom condo at The Brooks. Basked in light, this spacious corner-unit offers a defined living area, large custom island, ample storage, two private terraces and more. The Brooks’ upscale finishes echo timeless design with shaker cabinets, Calacatta quartz countertops, wood flooring, and Kohler fixtures. Secure garage parking is also available for purchase.

Nestled within The Parks at Walter Reed, this vibrant, walkable campus offers lush green spaces, a large dog park, community events, and the upcoming Whole Foods Market. Additional shopping, dining, and lifestyle businesses within the Retail Marketplace make this Washington, DC’s most exciting new neighborhood experience.

This is the final opportunity to own a brand-new condo in The Parks until next year. One of only seven remaining residences, and recently reduced by $50K, this breathtaking home will not be available much longer. For a limited time, purchasers may have ALL CLOSING COSTS PAID (up to 3%) on new contracts that close by the end of the year. Schedule your private tour today and move in this year.

All tours may be scheduled by appointment through Urban Pace Sales Managers, Danai Sky & Lisa Frazier at 202.315.5431 or thebrooks@urbanpace.com.

Price: $599,900

Address: 6803 Cameron Drive NW #111, Washington, DC 20002

2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms | 2 Private Terraces | 986 Square Feet