PHOTOS: Serena and Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, and José Andrés at the 2022 Portrait Gallery Gala

The honorees at this year’s Portrait of a Nation Gala at the National Portrait Gallery included DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés, music executive Clive Davis, filmmaker and TV producer Ava DuVernay, Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony S. Fauci, and tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. Wynton Marsalis played a set, and boldfaced names such as Laurene Powell Jobs, Alicia Keys, and Hillary Clinton presented the awards Saturday. Washingtonian was there.

