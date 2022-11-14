PHOTOS: Serena and Venus Williams, Ava DuVernay, and José Andrés at the 2022 Portrait Gallery Gala

Singer Alicia Keys, who presented 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala honoree Clive Davis with his award, and National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet.
honorees at this year’s Portrait of a Nation Gala at the National Portrait Gallery included DC chef and humanitarian José Andrés, music executive Clive Davis, filmmaker and TV producer Ava DuVernay, Children’s Defense Fund founder Marian Wright Edelman, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health Anthony S. Fauci, and tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams. Wynton Marsalis played a set, and boldfaced names such as Laurene Powell Jobs, Alicia Keys, and Hillary Clinton presented the awards Saturday. Washingtonian was there.
The National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard served as the backdrop to the evening’s dinner ceremony.
Honoree Serena Williams and Citi Open owner Mark Ein.
Honoree Dr. Anthony Fauci with presenter and host committee member David Rubenstein.
Presenters Sonya Haffey and Isha Price with honoree Venus Williams.
Honoree José Andrés and presenter Laurene Powell Jobs.
National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet is flanked by Washington, DC, gala chairs Kristin Cecchi and Susanna Quinn.
Artist Robert Pruitt.
The Portrait of a Nation Awards.
Honoree Ava DuVernay and presenter Laurene Powell Jobs.
Rhea Combs (National Portrait Gallery Director of Curatorial Affairs), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, honoree Serena Williams, and Mellody Hobson (Starbucks Board of Directors Chair).
Presenter and gala host committee member David Rubenstein and Caryn Zucker.
Founding gala chairs Catherine and Wayne Reynolds.
Amy Ricchetti, filmmaker Ron Howard, and Counselor to the President Steve Ricchetti.
David Mackay and Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution Lonnie Bunch.
Teresa Carlson (Microsoft Corporate VP and Executive-in-Residence), Carol Melton (CEO and Founder of Adeft Capital), Michelle Freeman (owner and CEO of the Carl M. Freeman Companies), and Kim Sajet (National Portrait Gallery Director).
Artist Kadir Nelson and honoree José Andrés.
Don Lemon (co-anchor of CNN This Morning), honoree Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Tim Malone (Douglas Elliman Luxury real estate adviser).
Dana Bash (CNN Chief Political Correspondent and co-anchor of CNN State of the Union), Don Lemon ( CNN This Morning co-anchor), and Norah O’Donnell (anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News).
Honoree Anthony Fauci hugs artist Hugo Crosthwaite.
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. Bezos was a 2019 honoree and the couple hosted a private celebratory dinner for this year’s honorees at their Kalorama home the night before the gala.
Honoree Clive Davis and presenter Alicia Keys.
Grace Landrieu (Domestic Policy Council, Director of Labor and Workers at The White House), Gloria Dittus (Story Partners Founder), Cathy Merrill (President and CEO of Washingtonian), and Mitch Landrieu (Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator at The White House).
A quartet of live musicians entertained attendees as they made their way to the pre-dinner reception.
Baseball great Cal Ripken Jr. and Laura Ripken.
Honorees Venus Williams and José Andrés.
Rhea Combs (National Portrait Gallery Director of Curatorial Affairs) and visual artist Toyin Ojih Odutola.
Norah O’Donnell (anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News) and Geoff Tracy (restaurateur and chef at Chef Geoff’s).
National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet escorts honoree Clive Davis into the museum.
2022 gala co-chairs Lyndon J. Barrois, Sr. and Janine Sherman Barrois.
Waitstaff are briefed in advance of the dinner.
Caryn Zucker and singer Jewel. Jewel performed at the honoree dinner hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at their Kalorama home the evening prior.
Gwen Holliday and Ambassador Stuart Holliday.
Ines Andres, Patricia Fernandez de la Cruz, Jungmiwha Bullock, Kadir Nelson, Carlota Andres, and Lucia Andres.
The gala’s pre-dinner cocktail reception.
Vivek Viswanathan (Senior Advisor to The White House Deputy Chief of Staff), Senay Bulbul (Political Section Head at the British Embassy), and John McCarthy (Senior Advisor to the Counselor to the President at The White House).
Senator Cory Booker and honoree Ava DuVernay.
National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet and artist Hugo Crosthwaite.
Angélique Gakoko Pitteloud and Swiss Ambassador Jacques Pitteloud.
Artist Kadir Nelson.
DJ Mia Moretti and Caitlin Moe performed during the reception.
Robert Bell (architectural designer at Bell Design) and Timothy Lowery (Director at Hines and General Manager of CityCenterDC).
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s place setting.
Daniel Lippman (Politico reporter) and artist Sophia Narrett.
Jazz legend Wynton Marsalis led a first line of musicians welcoming guests into the dinner.
Honoree Serena Williams shares a hug with presenter Laurene Powell Jobs.
Guests were free to enjoy the gallery’s extensive portrait collection throughout the night, including artist Amy Sherald’s iconic portrait of Michelle Obama.
