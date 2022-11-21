Glow Up: Christmas Tree and Menorah Lightings Around DC

Love twinkling lights? You and your friends and family may want to check out these Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies.

Already Lit

City of Alexandria’s Christmas Tree

301 King St., Alexandria

The 40-foot-tall tree on historic King Street is decorated with 40,000 lights.

Lightings in November

Reston Town Center Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree

11900 Market St., Reston

Friday, November 25, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The 31st annual holiday parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Market Street with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a horse-drawn carriage. The tree lighting will begin at 6. Plus, the ice-skating pavilion is open for the season.

Norwegian Holiday Tree at Union Station

50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Monday, November 28, 6-9 p.m.

The Royal Norwegian Embassy and other partners will present the 32-foot-tall tree in the Main Hall of Union Station. The ceremony will be followed by musical performances, including East of the River Steel Band, DC’s youth steel band.

Fairmont Tree Lighting

2401 M St., NW

Tuesday, November 29, 5:30-7 pm.

The Georgetown hotel will host its annual tree lighting ceremony, transforming the courtyard into a crystal garden. The Georgetown Visitation Madrigals will perform Christmas carols and kids can decorate holiday cards. Visitors are encouraged to bring a gift to benefit Horton’s Kids.

National Christmas Tree Lighting

1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Wednesday, November 30, 5 p.m. (free tickets were distributed via a lottery)

The 100th National Christmas Tree lighting will feature performances by the US Marine Band, Andy Grammer, LL Cool J, and more. The tree is open to visitors from December 2 through January 1, with a display of ornaments made by Americans from every state and territory. CBS will broadcast the tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, December 11, at 8 p.m.

Lightings in December

Herndon Holiday Tree Lighting and Sing-Along

730 Elden St., Herndon

Saturday, December 3, 5-6 p.m.

Santa will ride by on a fire truck as Herndon high school singers perform carols and the mayor lights the tree.

Jingle Jubilee & Tree Lighting

31 South Summit Ave., Gaithersburg

Saturday, December 3, 6-8 p.m.

Children can meet Santa, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, and others as performers sing Christmas carols. Visitors can sign holiday cards for active military duty members and enjoy the tree lighting ceremony.

Del Ray Holiday Tree and Menorah

Mount Vernon Ave. and E. Oxford Ave., Alexandria

Sunday, December 4, 6 p.m.

The Alexandria neighborhood will celebrate the holidays with carols during the lighting of its menorah and Christmas tree. The windows on Mount Vernon Avenue will be hand-painted, and the street will feature thousands of luminaria.

National Menorah Lighting

1450 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Sunday, December 18, 3:15-5:45 p.m.

On the Ellipse in President’s Park, the National Menorah Lighting features musical performances and special guests, with options to attend in-person or watch the ceremony virtually.