The Only Place in DC Without a Doug Emhoff Sighting? Naomi Biden’s Wedding.

The second gentleman was in Thailand during the event.

Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson.
Watchers of Washington know the man about town in President Joe Biden’s administration is second gentleman Doug Emhoff. He’s been seen grabbing a bowl at fast-casual restaurant Immigrant Food, watching a game at National’s Park, and dining at Cafe Milano earlier this month. But one place in DC without an Emhoff spotting? Naomi Biden’s White House wedding.

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Emhoff were noticeably absent from the nuptials this past weekend. But let’s be clear: This isn’t piping hot tea about a snubbed couple twiddling their thumbs in Number One Observatory Circle. The Veep and Second Gentleman were in Bangkok, Thailand, where Harris met with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on the day of the wedding. Mainly, this writer bemoans yet another missed opportunity for an Ella Emhoff fashion moment.

 

 

