Where to Watch Christmas Movies in Theaters This Year

Cozying up to your favorite Christmas movies is one of the best parts of the holiday season. This year, you can head to movie theaters around DC for showings of the classics. Grab your friends and family, a bucket of popcorn, and enjoy these festive movies at theaters and outdoor venues around the district.

Miracle Theatre

535 8th St., SE

Visit the oldest movie theater in the city and enjoy discounts at some nearby restaurants with your ticket.

December 2 & 4: A Christmas Story

December 9 & 11: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

December 10: The Polar Express PJ party

ShowPlace ICON Theatre

1667 Silver Hill Drive, McLean

Take a seat in luxury recliners and enjoy food and craft cocktails delivery directly to your seat while you watch.

December 10: Holiday movie marathon featuring Arthur Christmas, The Polar Express, and Elf. Tickets are $8 and include admission, a small drink and popcorn, and a goodie bag.

Suns Cinema

3107 Mount Pleasant St., NW

Pop in and check out an expertly-curated cocktail menu at either the indoor or outdoor bar before you catch a flick.

December 14: Black Christmas

December 17: Silent Night, Deadly Night; Don’t Open Till Christmas

December 22: Home Alone; Dial Code Santa Claus

Angelika Pop-Up

550 Penn St., NE

Expect an intimate theater and walls decorated with vintage movie posters and specialty snacks like Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.

December 14: Bad Santa

December 21: Love Actually

National Harbor

165 Waterfront St.

Bring chairs and blankets to stay warm during a free screening on the National Harbor. Pick up dinner to enjoy during the movie from one of the many restaurants around.

November 27: Elf

December 4: Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

December 11: The Santa Clause

December 18: It’s a Wonderful Life

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

630 Rhode Island Ave., NE

Alamo takes serving good local brews seriously. To order, just wave a card and a server will come over to take your order–whether beer, a specialty cocktail, or a locally sourced meal.

November 29: Elf

November 30: Love Actually

December 4: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation; The Holiday

December 6: Christmas in Connecticut

December 10: Elf; A Christmas to Dismember

December 11: Elf; White Christmas (for brunch)

December 12: Elf; A Christmas Story; Batman Returns

December 14: A Christmas Story; Batman Returns

Arlington Cinema and Drafthouse

2903 Columbia Pike, Arlington

This 1930s theater has an old-school feel to it. Some seats have tables attached, but not all, so get there early for the best pick.

December 20: Merry and Gay

December 23: Elf

