It’s on everyone’s mind this season: what do I buy the person who has everything?

We want more for them than trinkets that may break in a few months, baubles that will get lost under the bed, and technology that will soon be obsolete.

This Christmas, why not give the gift of time together, fun, and memories that will last long after the wrapping paper is tossed? Give the gifts of experiences, travel, and adventure.

Minutes away, but miles apart

Standing on the banks of the Potomac River in the waterfront destination of National Harbor, Md. is Gaylord National Resort. Just minutes outside Washington, D.C., Gaylord National is perfect for those looking for a fun holiday getaway close to home.

From Nov. 20 through Dec. 31, the resort will be transformed into a winter wonderland. Millions of lights will twinkle, dozens of trees will sparkle, and hours of festive entertainment and activities will be offered for all ages.

And while Gaylord National itself can’t be wrapped and put under the tree – with nearly 2,000 guest rooms including 110 suites it would be a tight fit – event and attraction tickets make great stocking stuffers. An overnight stay would be “the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts!”

ICE! featuring A Christmas Story™

The coolest attraction of all is ICE! featuring A Christmas Story™. This holiday spectacle, kept at a frosty 9 degrees and hand carved by expert artisans out of 2 million pounds of brightly colored ice, is back after a two-year hiatus.

In this one-of-a-kind retelling of the iconic Christmas film, guests will see Ralphie and the whole Parker family come to life in more than 10 scenes from the movie. See the leg lamp, the pink bunny suit, and the infamous school flagpole, all carved from ice.

And there’s no need to pack the coats! Even though it’s cool inside, Gaylord National provides parkas to keep guests warm and toasty as they zoom down epic ice slides, marvel at larger-than-life displays, and wander through the winter wonderland.

Entertainment for the Whole Family

Love a Broadway-style spectacle? An original Gaylord Hotels production, Cirque: Spirit of Christmas features amazing acrobatics, feats of flexibility, and high-flying stunts. Designed for all to enjoy, this 75-minute show will delight and dazzle with a riveting score, world-class contortionists, jugglers, trapeze artists, and more.

Festive fun for all

With signature events like ICE! and the all-new Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show, classic holiday activities including photos with Santa, and thrilling experiences like ice bumper cars, there’s something for everyone during SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS. at Gaylord National Resort.

For the thrill seekers:

Ride tubes down a thrilling plummet slide at Snow Flow Mountain.

Get a rush sliding, spinning, and bumping friends and family in Ice Bumper Cars.

Enjoy a yuletide glide on an outdoor ice-skating rink.

Build and toss real snowballs at Snowball Build & Blast.

For the chill seekers:

Let your Christmas creativity run wild at the Gingerbread Decorating Corner.

Put those sleuthing skills to the test at the resort-wide Merry Snoopy Scavenger Hunt.

Join Mrs. Claus herself for a merry sing-along and storytelling time at Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions.

SO. MUCH. CHRISTMAS.

After a fun, festive day of memory making, unwind with a meal at Old Hickory Steakhouse, Harbor Social, or take a short walk or shuttle bus ride to National Harbor, MGM or Tanger Outlets before seeing the magic of the holidays come to life in the amazing acrobatic feats of Cirque: Spirit of Christmas show.

There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by gathering at Gaylord National Resort in National Harbor.

This season, give a gift that can’t be wrapped but will be remembered forever. Unwrap the magic of Christmas at Gaylord National.