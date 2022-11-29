Christmas-Themed Events Around DC to Keep You Warm

We all know the holidays are about family, friends, and spreading cheer for all to hear. What better way to do that than a Christmas bar crawl or a dance party? Don’t miss out on these holiday events in DC this year.

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party

2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Wilson Hardware is hosting an Ugly Christmas Party and fundraiser for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington for all you cat-lovers out there. On December 1, swing by to enjoy drinks, snacks, photo opportunities, and some VIP felines as a part of the event. Buy tickets for $10 online.

Hol-LIT-Day: Holiday Dance Party

1357 U St., NW

Check out Alice, the newly opened nightclub on U Street: Their party on December 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. will feature live DJs, giveaways, and Christmas attire. Tickets are free.

Ugly Sweater Brunch at King & Rye

480 King St., Alexandria

On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., King & Rye is hosting a holiday-themed brunch where you can compete for the ugliest sweater. Whether you win or not, you can enjoy 20 percent off your next bill if you wear any ugly sweater at all. Reserve your table online.

DC Santa Crawl

Dupont Circle

The yearly Dupont Christmas crawl will be on December 10 from 2 to 10 p.m. and will feature over 15 bars. Included in the ticket is cover to every bar, a refillable Santa mug, drink deals, and event pictures. Festive attire is encouraged. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Santa Stampede Holiday Bar Crawl

Carlyle, Alexandria

On December 17 from 2 to 6 p.m., start at any of the four bars in the crawl—Whiskey & Oyster, Sweet Fire Donna’s, Tequila and Taco, or Lost Boy Cider—and enjoy the complimentary shuttle between bars. Make sure to suit up with your best Santa outfit. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit ALIVE!, a nonprofit in Alexandria.

The Cool Yule Bar

2401 M St., NW

The Fairmont Georgetown’s Courtyard Bar will be transformed into a Christmas pop-up bar, beginning November 29. Enjoy festive fare and cocktails under thousands of sparkling lights. Sit by the fire pits, toast a marshmallow, and sip on their cold-fashioned, made with coffee liqueur and chocolate bitters, or their Uncle Santa, which features a house chocolate bomb. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through December 17.

The Bad Santa Bar Crawl

2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Rock around Clarendon on December 17 from 3 to 10 p.m. Visit bars including B Live, Pamplona, and Clarendon Ballroom and receive a specialty “bad Santa” mug. Holiday dress isn’t required, but is encouraged–the more outrageous, the better. Tickets are currently $10; the price will increase as the event gets closer.

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Throw Social

1401 Okie St., NE

Two DJs will be playing this party, keeping it going all night long. Wear your ugliest sweater and compete in Aunt Bethany’s “Cat Food” Jello Eating Contest. The party is December 17 from noon until 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 and are online.

Once Upon a Tiki Christmas

1130 Maine Ave SW

Tiki TNT is rebranding itself as the go-to Christmas destination in DC from now through January 2. Christmas lights, snow machines, and blow-up bikini-clad Santas decorate the space as guests enjoy new cocktails like the holiday punch and the hot pineapple cider.

