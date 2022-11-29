Things to Do

Christmas-Themed Events Around DC to Keep You Warm

Don’t stay at home like Scrooge–venture out into the cold for these festive events.

Wear your holiday worst and head to an ugly sweater brunch or party. Photograph via Shutterstock.

We all know the holidays are about family, friends, and spreading cheer for all to hear. What better way to do that than a Christmas bar crawl or a dance party? Don’t miss out on these holiday events in DC this year. 

Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
2915 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Wilson Hardware is hosting an Ugly Christmas Party and fundraiser for the Animal Welfare League of Arlington for all you cat-lovers out there. On December 1, swing by to enjoy drinks, snacks, photo opportunities, and some VIP felines as a part of the event. Buy tickets for $10 online

Hol-LIT-Day: Holiday Dance Party 
1357 U St., NW
Check out Alice, the newly opened nightclub on U Street: Their party on December 3 from 5 to 10 p.m. will feature live DJs, giveaways, and Christmas attire. Tickets are free.

Ugly Sweater Brunch at King & Rye 
480 King St., Alexandria
On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., King & Rye is hosting a holiday-themed brunch where you can compete for the ugliest sweater. Whether you win or not, you can enjoy 20 percent off your next bill if you wear any ugly sweater at all. Reserve your table online

DC Santa Crawl 
Dupont Circle
The yearly Dupont Christmas crawl will be on December 10 from 2 to 10 p.m. and will feature over 15 bars. Included in the ticket is cover to every bar, a refillable Santa mug, drink deals, and event pictures. Festive attire is encouraged. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online

Santa Stampede Holiday Bar Crawl 
Carlyle, Alexandria 
On December 17 from 2 to 6 p.m., start at any of the four bars in the crawl—Whiskey & Oyster, Sweet Fire Donna’s, Tequila and Taco, or Lost Boy Cider—and enjoy the complimentary shuttle between bars. Make sure to suit up with your best Santa outfit. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit ALIVE!, a nonprofit in Alexandria. 

The Cool Yule Bar 
2401 M St., NW
The Fairmont Georgetown’s Courtyard Bar will be transformed into a Christmas pop-up bar, beginning November 29. Enjoy festive fare and cocktails under thousands of sparkling lights. Sit by the fire pits, toast a marshmallow, and sip on their cold-fashioned, made with coffee liqueur and chocolate bitters, or their Uncle Santa, which features a house chocolate bomb. It will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through December 17

The Cool Yule Bar at the Fairmont Washington DC. Photograph courtesy of Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown.

The Bad Santa Bar Crawl 
2854 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
Rock around Clarendon on December 17 from 3 to 10 p.m. Visit bars including B Live, Pamplona, and Clarendon Ballroom and receive a specialty “bad Santa” mug. Holiday dress isn’t required, but is encouraged–the more outrageous, the better. Tickets are currently $10; the price will increase as the event gets closer. 

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party at Throw Social 
1401 Okie St., NE
Two DJs will be playing this party, keeping it going all night long. Wear your ugliest sweater and compete in Aunt Bethany’s “Cat Food” Jello Eating Contest. The party is December 17 from noon until 2 a.m. Tickets are $10 and are online

Once Upon a Tiki Christmas 
1130 Maine Ave SW
Tiki TNT is rebranding itself as the go-to Christmas destination in DC from now through January 2. Christmas lights, snow machines, and blow-up bikini-clad Santas decorate the space as guests enjoy new cocktails like the holiday punch and the hot pineapple cider. 

Keely Bastow
Editorial Fellow

Keely recently graduated with her master’s in journalism from American University and has reported on local DC, national politics, and business. She has previously written for The Capitol Forum.

