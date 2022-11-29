DC Road Closures for the National Christmas Tree Lighting

The 100th National Christmas Tree Lighting will take place at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, November 30, at the Ellipse.

Tickets have already been distributed through a lottery, but the tree will be open to visitors from December 2 through January 1, with a display of ornaments made by Americans from every state and territory. The lighting ceremony will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, December 11, at 8 PM.

The broadcast will feature performances from the US Marine Band, Shania Twain, LL Cool J, Andy Grammer, Yolanda Adams, and more. Before a single branch is illuminated, though, DC will have to endure the annual traffic nightmare that accompanies the lighting.

These roads will be closed on Wednesday from 1 to 7 PM, according to the DC police:

17th Street between Pennsylvania and Independence avenues, SW

C Street between 17th and 18th streets, NW

D Street between 17th and 18th streets, NW

E Street between 17th and 18th streets, NW

F Street between 17th and 18th streets, NW

G Street between 17th and 18th streets, NW

New York Avenue between 17th and 18th streets, NW

Constitution Avenue between 14th and 18th streets, NW

15th Street between F Street and Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th and 15th street, NW

Additionally, from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM, there will be no parking allowed on on 17th Street between Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues; Constitution Avenue between 14th and 18th streets; and 15th Street between F Street and Constitution Avenue.