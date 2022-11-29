Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman Sentenced to 500 Hours Registering Voters in DC

Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman won’t go to jail for their scheme to discourage minority voters from going to the polls in the 2020 election. A judge in Cleveland sentenced the pair of chronically unsuccessful political operatives to spend 500 hours registering voters “in low-income neighborhoods in the Washington, D.C., area,” Cleveland.com reports.

The judge, John Sutula of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, called Burkman and Kohl’s operation “despicable.”

Wohl and Burkman pleaded guilty last month. They’ll also spend two years on probation and wear ankle monitors for six months, plus they’ll be fined $2,500 each, Cory Shaffer reports. The community service is likely a preferable outcome for the pair, as they faced up to a year in jail. They still face further charges in Michigan and a civil suit in federal court in New York.