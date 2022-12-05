PHOTOS: The 45th Kennedy Center Honors

Actor and filmmaker George Clooney, legendary singers Gladys Knight and Amy Grant, composer, conductor, and educator Tania León, and iconic Irish rock band U2 were all recognized with the nation’s highest award for lifetime achievement in the arts yesterday, during the Kennedy Center’s 45th Honors celebration.

Filmed inside the building’s stately red-and-gold Opera House, the event will be televised to the public on Wednesday, December 28 (8-10 p.m. EST/PST), on CBS and also available for live and on-demand viewing on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Sunday’s gala performance actually served as the culminating event to a series of celebratory affairs sprinkled throughout the weekend, which began Saturday with a welcome luncheon at the Kennedy Center and then saw subsequent stops at the State Department (where the honorees received their medals) and White House.

In addition to the famous awardees themselves, Honors weekend always draws an equally impressive crowd of supporters who travel to Washington to help fete their friends.