Beloved Market and Cafe Little Red Fox Is Closing

Little Red Fox will close its cafe, bakery, and market in Upper Northwest on December 23. Its sister sweet shop, Sugar Fox, will close as well. In a statement posted on Instagram, owners Matt and Jena Carr said this is not a business decision; it’s a personal one. “In order to address complicated health issues and prioritize the well being of our family, we’ve had to make the very difficult decision to close,” they wrote.

Little Red Fox opened in 2013 inspired by the Carrs’ culinary explorations living in Portland, Oregon. The place quickly established a loyal following for its gourmet provisions, coffee, sandwiches, baked goods, and a killer breakfast burrito in a neighborhood desperately craving daytime eating options. The Carrs expanded their sweet offerings with the debut of neighboring ice cream and cake shop Sugar Fox in 2019.

The business thrived even through some serious ups and downs: It got caught up in the Pizzagate conspiracy theories that led a gunman to show up at neighboring pizza restaurant Comet Ping Pong in 2016. Carr had to call police and FBI because of online harassment and threatening phone calls.

Then, of course, came the pandemic. The businesses shut down in March of 2020, but reopened shortly after for takeout and delivery only—a lifeline to the community in the thick of grocery shortages and a scary global health crisis.

“Our little neighborhood operation has maneuvered around every bump and turn and continues to thrive thanks to our incredibly hard working staff, our incredibly supportive community, and countless regulars who visit us almost every single day,” the Carrs wrote.

Already, new tenants are lined up: “Don’t worry, we know you’ll be very happy with the fabulous local businesses that will be taking over our spaces in the new year.”

