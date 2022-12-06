Nostalgia is in the air this time of year, and nowhere captures the merriment of the season better than the new Waldorf Astoria Washington DC.

It’s rare to find a luxury establishment that can simultaneously double as a child-friendly family outing and an adults-only escape. But leave it to the Waldorf Astoria to succeed where others have failed.

Their secret? Transforming their famous Peacock Alley—a soaring, nine-floor atrium—into a vintage New York City Christmas wonderland that is open to all. Whether you want to relive traditions from your own childhood or make new ones with your chosen family, there’s no better place to indulge in the holiday season.

A Magical Family Christmas

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC transports holiday guests back to the opulence of old New York. One minute you’re in view of the White House and the Capitol, and the next you’ve stepped inside Miracle on 34th Street.

Antique streetlamps illuminate the walkway to the Waldorf Astoria’s whimsical winter wonderland. Follow the path through a collection of festive window displays, a tribute to New York’s iconic department stores. Climb aboard the Victorian sleigh surrounded by a winter wonderland for family photos and glamorous selfies. Kids will be transfixed by the giant gingerbread house stocked with games, toys and supplies for an impromptu snow ball fight.

Be forewarned: children may request a gingerbread log cabin of their own when they stop to write a letter to Santa. The Waldorf Astoria will deliver mail to the North Pole. The building is the Old Post Office, after all.

Festive Gastronomic Feasts

What would a vintage New York holiday be without a little indulgence? Or, better yet, a lot of indulgence.

Peacock Alley offers an eclectic menu of refined cuisine, innovative cocktails, and an impeccable wine selection. Throughout the holiday season, the Waldorf Astoria offers several festive dining options, including Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day Brunch, New Year’s Eve Dinner, and Holiday Afternoon Tea.

Afternoon tea is a must for your new Waldorf Astoria holiday tradition. Visit on a weekend to take advantage of the hotel’s unparalleled high tea, including holiday-themed sweets and tea sandwiches. Their twist on the classic Waldorf Salad with chicken and gala apples on cranberry walnut bread is not to be missed.

Make reservations for Christmas Eve to enjoy a four-course feast that includes a complimentary welcome holiday cocktail and an exquisite selection of dishes, including pan seared scallops, succulent duck breast, and a red velvet Santa. Book a room and stay the night so that you can return to Peacock Alley the next morning for an a la carte brunch with a menu ranging from a decadent lobster spinach Beluga caviar omelet to comfort foods like country-style potatoes and warm sticky toffee pudding.

For an especially magical Christmas, extend your reservation into the new year and make it a true staycation.

Send off 2022 with one final decadent meal in Peacock Alley. Foie gras, Beef Wellington, and Dover sole are just a few of that night’s specialties. Finish off the evening with a salted caramel tart and a complimentary glass of bubbly as you ring in 2023.

—

The Waldorf Astoria Washington DC is located at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004. For information on the hotel’s holiday celebrations or to make a dining reservation (required at least 24 hours in advance), book online or contact the hotel at (202) 695-1100 or DCAWA.FB@waldorfastoria.com.