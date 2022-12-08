9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Michelin-starred Union Market restaurant Elcielo will bring Caribbean cocktails and Colombian street food to La Cosecha’s Galería (1280 Fourth St., NE) until Saturday, December 24. During its El Caribeño pop-up, which runs from Thursday to Sunday at select times, $20 will get you a drink and a snack. Check the calendar at La Cosecha for more details.

Head to a holiday party and canned food drive at recently reopened Logan Circle beer destination Churchkey (1337 14th St., NW) on Thursday, December 8. Twelve holiday beers will be on draft, and if you donate cash or a canned good, you’ll receive a free 4-ounce pour of one of them. The event starts at 4 PM.

Valley Brook Tea (2101 P St., NW) will host an educational tea tasting on Thursday, December 8. Participants will taste tea, learn about Chinese teaware and snacks, and take home samples. The event starts at 6:10 PM and costs $45. You can purchase tickets here.

Learn to build a charcuterie board with art therapist Laura Miles in Alexandria (3140 Commonwealth Ave., Alexandria) on Saturday, December 10. Tickets cost $35 and the event runs from noon to 1:30 PM.

A WhistlePig Whiskey brand ambassador will hold a cocktail class at Dupont Circle restaurant Firefly (1310 New Hampshire Ave., NW) on Sunday, December 11. Get familiar with one of the brand’s single-barrel rye whiskeys while munching on snacks and sipping on cocktails. The class costs $55 and runs from 4 to 6 PM.

Grand Cata’s wine bar at La Cosecha (1280 Fourth St., NE) will host a Women of Wine meet-and-greet on Sunday, December 11. Network with some of the women behind DC’s vibrant wine scene while sipping on the bar’s Latin-American offerings. The event runs from 5 to 7 PM.

Mark Haskell teaches a hands-on winter risotto class at the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., NW) on Monday, December 12. Stop by to learn how to make three rich and comforting variations on the popular Italian dish. The class costs $69 and runs from 6 to 8 PM. You can register here.

Mexico City cocktail bar Rayo visits Allegory (1201 K St., NW) for a one-night takeover on Monday, December 12. Stop by the Eaton Hotel’s bar for unique drinks like a mezcal milk punch or a peanut-marzipan old fashioned. The event runs from 6 to 11 PM.

Clarendon’s Bar Ivy (3033 Wilson Blvd., Suite 115R, Arlington) will host its inaugural holiday wine dinner on Tuesday, December 13. The dinner will pair five French wines with four savory courses and a little something sweet. The dinner costs $95 plus tax and gratuity and starts at 6 PM.