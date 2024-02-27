Celebrate the Extra Day in February With These Leap Day Specials

February 29 only arrives once every four years, and these deals celebrate the rarity of the calendar date and offer savings. Here are some of our favorite picks for how to celebrate Leap Day.

When: February 29

Where: The Morrow Hotel, 222 M Street, Northeast, Suite 1201

To celebrate Leap Day, the Morrow Hotel is encouraging couples to get hitched. The “Take a Leap” package includes a 90-minute flash wedding ceremony that comes with flowers, an officiant, food, and music for $2,900. A maximum of eight witnesses can attend the ceremony and must sign up by Tuesday, February 27.

When: Through March 1

The Icelandic airline Play is offering a Leap Day flight deal: $99 flights to Iceland and $129 flights to Paris, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Berlin, and Dublin. Whether you’re interested in gazing at the Northern Lights or drinking a café au lait by the Eiffel Tower, there’s a destination with your name on it. You can book a flight for a spring trip in April or May or a cold weather getaway between September and December. The listed prices are for one-way flights on round-trip bookings and include all mandatory fees, taxes, and carrier charges.

When: February 29

Where: Pinstripes, 1064 Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Whether you’d like to swing by the bocce courts or the bowling lanes, Pinstripes has you covered for Leap Day. Beer and wine are $2.29 each and bowling or bocce are available for $2.29 per person. For the party-prone who just love to gather friends and have a great time, events booked on Leap Day will receive a $229 discount.

When: February 29

Where: Hank’s Oyster Bar, 701 Wharf Street, Southwest; 1624 Q Street, Northwest, Suite 100; 818 N. St. Asaph Street, Alexandria

All three Hank’s locations are participating in the hunt for the golden oyster. In orders of a dozen oysters or more, each restaurant has hidden two golden oyster shells that can be redeemed for a $150 gift certificate. A total of six golden oysters will be distributed at the three locations, meaning up to $900 in gift cards are up for grabs.

When: Through February 29

Where: The Salamander Hotel, 1330 Maryland Avenue, Southwest

Exclusively at Salamander Washington DC, guests can get 29 percent off of their stay by using the code “LEAP.” If you care to leave your room, the International Spy Museum and Artechouse DC are close by.

When: Through March 3

Where: The Kimpton Monaco, 700 F Street, Northwest, and Kimpton George, 15 E Street, Northwest

The “Young at Heart” package at these hotels channels a childhood sleepover and includes perks like extra sheets in your room to build a fort, additional pillows for a good old pillow fight, and a milk and cookie turndown service. Movie fans will appreciate the $29 credit for nostalgic in-room movies; foodies will love the $129 dining credit and the sweet treat welcome.

When: February 29

Where: Build-A-Bear Workshop, 100 American Way, Oxon Hill

Participating Build-A-Bear stores, like the location in National Harbor, will offer a $4 Birthday Treat Bear to anyone whose birthday falls on February 29. This in-store-only offer is available while supplies last.

When: February 29

Where: Bar Pendry, 655 Water Street, Southwest

For thirsty bargoers in need of interesting beverages, Bar Pendry will offer a distinct new $18 cocktail made especially for Leap Day. The Leap Day Libation features Bombay Sapphire, Grand Marnier, lemon juice, and sweet vermouth. This limited-edition cocktail packs a punch and will only stick around for a day.

When: February 29

Where: Chipotle, locations more or less everywhere.

Chipotle will celebrate Leap Day with a holiday of its own: Extra Day. Anyone who uses the code “EXTRA24” on digital orders placed through Chipotle.com or the Chipotle digital app will get guacamole at no extra charge. Also, an e-scavenger hunt will take place on the official Chipotle Instagram account until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on February 29—lucky winners who uncover hidden codes in posts will win free guacamole for a whole year or 52 rewards credits for guacamole as a topping or side. The official rules for the scavenger hunt are available on the Chipotle website.