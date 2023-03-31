8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Who says Easter egg hunts are only for kids? Beginning Friday, March 31, check out Neighborhood Restaurant Group’s adults-only Easter keg scavenger hunt. Visit at least four participating locations–including ChurchKey in Logan Circle, the Sovereign in Georgetown, B side in Fairfax, and Owen’s Ordinary in Rockville–to decipher clues on their draft lists. Once you do, order a pour of a secret Easter beer. Folks with four pours or more will win a ChurchKey windbreaker and entry into a raffle to win prizes like VIP tickets to a the Snallygaster beer festival, dinner at Caruso’s Grocery, a Belgian beer tasting, and more. Plus, dress up in Easter costumes or locate hidden Easter “kegs” at each bar to win more prizes. The scavenger hunt runs until Sunday, April 9, sign up for it here.

On Friday, March 31, check out Nomad Dumplings founder Karen Hoefener’s vegan dumpling making class at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE). Participants will learn how to make vegan fillings, pinch dumpling dough, pan-fry your creations, and make a dipping sauce. Then, reward yourself with a dumpling dinner. Tickets for the 6:30 PM class, which start at $100, are available here.

At noon on Saturday, April 1, Crooked Run Fermentation (205 Harrison St., SE, Leesburg) will host its first-ever Mr. Leesburg pageant (not a joke, they swear). Contestants will vie for the title with talent, costume, and beauty competitions. The brewery will serve up natural beers, wines, ciders, and seltzers for guests to sip on during the show. Proceeds from the event will be donated to a local non-profit for at-risk women and youth. Check out details here.

Celebrate April Fool’s Day on Saturday, April 1 with a multi course dinner that pairs “fine beer” with junk food at Trademark Drink and Eat (2080 Jamieson Ave., Alexandria). Sip on six different beers while you snack on poutine, bison burgers, and pizza. Tickets for the event, which kicks off at 6 PM, start at $59 and are available here.

Bloomaroo, a day-long cherry blossom-themed celebration, happens at the Wharf (101 District Sq., SW) on Saturday, April 1. Starting at 2 PM, sample spring-themed beverages (matcha, pink lemonade) at the beer garden, and check out live music and karaoke, koi kite decorating, an Ikebana (flower arranging) demonstration, balloon artists, and more. The party winds down with fireworks. For more details, head here.

Pink in the Park at National Landing (333 Long Bridge Dr., Arlington) is another cherry-blossom-themed festival happening on Saturday, April 1. Graze on snacks from food trucks like the Grease Wagon, Pho Wheels, Peruvian Brothers, and more, to the tune of live music. The event, which starts at 3 PM, is free to attend; reserve a spot here.

If you’re having trouble creating a Pinterest-worthy cheese board, check out a DIY class at Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE) on Sunday, April 2. Learn how to pair cheeses with other snacks, arrange your board, and take expert food photos. Plus, sip on unlimited wine. Tickets for the class, which begins at noon, start at $90; reserve yours here.

The Ornery Beer Company & Public House (3950 University Dr., Fairfax) is kicking off Crawfish Fest 2023 at noon on Sunday, April 2. Visitors can dig into all you can eat crawfish flown in from Louisiana, plus a spread full of corn, sausage, and potatoes. Tickets are $59 per person; grab yours here.