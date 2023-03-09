8 Fun Food Events Around DC

DC’s first Israel Food and Wine Week runs now through Wednesday, March 15. Look for Israeli-inspired offerings throughout the week, including Star of David cake pops at Baked by Yael; Fruity Pebbles hamantaschen at Compliments Only; and tahini-blossom cookies at Baker’s Daughter. Bubbies’ Burgers, Pow Pow, and Silver & Sons BBQ are each offering 15 percent off. For more details on the week’s specials, head here.

‘Tis the weekend for St. Patrick’s Day bar crawls. In Dupont and in Clarendon, there’s the Leprechaun Lap Bar Crawl on Saturday, March 11. Revelers can expect deals on shamrock shots, beers, and mixed drinks at several bars, plus live music and swag bags. Tickets start at $10 for Clarendon, or at $15 for Dupont.

Want to try some new Passover dishes? Chef Susan Barocas and food writer Bonnie Benwick are teaming up for a hands-on Jewish cooking class Sunday, March 12 at the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE). The four-course menu includes anchusa (spinach and onions) and celery root and carrot with lemon and dill. The class starts at 11 AM, and there’s complimentary beer and wine. Tickets, $89, are available here.

Drink for a cause on Sunday, March 12 at Boundary Stone’s (116 Rhode Island Ave., NW) annual Saint Baldrick’s Day celebration, which raises money for the Saint Baldrick’s Foundation, a pediatric cancer research organization. Staffers from local restaurants and breweries will volunteer to shave their heads for cash at the auction-style event. Guests will get drink specials and access to an all-day raffle, with prizes that include tickets to Ireland (sign up here). Check out more details on Facebook.

There are dumpling specials every day of the week—between Monday, March 13 and Sunday, March 19—at the four locations of Korean/Chinese joint Chiko (Dupont Circle, Capitol Hill, Bethesda, and Shirlington). On Monday, a shareable $58 dumpling platter includes 25 dumplings with sauces. On Tuesday, they’ll dole out free apple-dumpling hand pies. Check out all the specials here.

Penn Quarter Mexican spot Oyamel (401 Seventh St., NW) hosts its annual Tequila and Mezcal Festival on Monday, March 13. Chef Omar Rodriguez’s five-course menu will highlight flavors from the Mexican states most associated with tequila and mezcal production. Each course is paired with a cocktail. Tickets, $110 per person, are available here.

On Wednesday, March 15, Capital Hill dining room Beuchert’s (623 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a special menu of old and new dishes, plus free slices of cake from Buttercream Bakeshop. To make a reservation, head here.

Bas Rouge (19 Federal St., Easton)–the Eastern Shore destination dining room recently included on our 100 Very Best Restaurants list–will host a Robert Foley wine dinner on Thursday, March 16. The four-course dinner includes confit salmon paired with pinot noir and veal cheeks spaetzle with limited-edition Howell Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon. Tickets, $295 per person, are available here.