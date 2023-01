Is it worth crossing the Bay Bridge for dinner? Yes, if your target is entrepreneur Paul Prager’s chic fleet of Easton restaurants, particularly the crown jewel, Bas Rouge. The 54-seat gem—all Old World style with parlor chandeliers and a Champagne trolley—is a haven for genteel service and continental European cuisine. Dinner is a tasting menu, but we’re equally enticed by a leisurely à la carte lunch of chestnut velouté and destination-worthy Wiener schnitzel. Very expensive.

