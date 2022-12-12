Deck the halls with MGM National Harbor! The resort is inviting guests to get into the spirit of the season with showstopping entertainment, sweet treats and whimsical décor.

Festive Fun for the Family

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is back! The annual holiday extravaganza incorporates acrobatics, festive musical numbers and circus-style acts. During the family-friendly show, performers will dazzle the crowd with nearly 200 costumes and high-flying routines. The spectacular show will be at The Theater at MGM National Harbor on:

Thursday, December 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 17 at 4 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, December 18 at 4 p.m.

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

Make it a December to Remember

Coca-Cola® and MGM National Harbor are teaming up to bring holiday cheer to guests. Guests can take a photo with the Coca-Cola® Pola Bear or a selfie with their 360-camera to document your memories on December 17 – 18, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days.

For a limited time, Bellagio Patisserie will offer a classic holiday treat, Coke® Floats! You can choose from Classic Coke® or Coke Zero® with a scoop of vanilla ice cream between Dec 15 – 18. Visit The Theater at MGM National’s bar to enjoy Coke® products including Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, Classic Coca-Cola® and other popular flavors.

‘Tis the Season

Now through January 15, experience the new holiday Conservatory at MGM National Harbor. The new display features a dazzling winter wonderland that captures the excitement of the winter season. The 15,000-square-foot space includes a smiling snowman, snowy holiday trees, a 15-foot snow globe, and more magical features to celebrate the most wonderful time of year. MGM National Harbor’s Conservatory is complimentary and open to the public 24 hours per day, seven days a week.