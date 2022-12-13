News & Politics

Metro’s Potomac Yard Station Expected to Open Next Spring

The long-awaited Alexandria station is scheduled to finally open in May.

Photograph by Noël-Marie Fletcher via iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Good news—the highly anticipated Potomac Yard station finally has a new opening date in sight. WMATA on Tuesday announced its new timeline for the station on Tuesday, which revealed that riders will be able to take the Metro to and from the Alexandria neighborhood May 2023.

Construction on the the infill station, located between the Ronald Reagan National Airport and Braddock Road stations on the Blue and Yellow lines, is 90 percent complete, according to a press release. The announcement comes after multiple delays due to financial and logistical obstacles. In September, WMATA shut down all service to six Blue and Yellow line stations south of the Regan National Airport station to connect Potomac Yard with the rest of the Metrorail system, but it was extended until November due to concerns that the soil would negatively affect the structural integrity of the tracks. Metro officials now say the trains are able to pass through the station without stopping.

Once the station is completed, WMATA must test run the trains and verify that all safety requirements have been met with the city and the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission.

