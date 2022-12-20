Maydan Team Opens a Kebab and Cocktail Restaurant in Mosaic District

Food

Kirby Club, a kebab-centric Eastern Mediterranean restaurant from the team behind Maydan, opens in Mosaic District. Photography courtesy of Kirby Club

The team behind popular DC restaurants Compass Rose and Maydan will open the first of two kebab-centric Eastern Mediterranean spots in Northern Virginia on Tuesday. Kirby Club debuts in Fairfax’s Mosaic District at 4 PM; a second, larger location will follow in Clarendon next year. 

Kirby Club nods to the name of a Lebanese-American social group in the Ohio town where co-owner Rose Previte’s mother grew up. The club would host gatherings with potluck spreads filled with Middle Eastern salads, flatbreads, and of course, kebabs. For the 80-seat restaurant, chef Omar Hegazi homes in on a variety of skewered meats, seafood, and veggies ranging from dukka-spiced shrimp to chicken shish taouk and oyster mushrooms with chermoula sauce. All can be ordered with a combination of turmeric rice, salad, pickles, and homemade flatbreads. And being a Maydan production, there are of course a variety of sauces—garlicky toum, earthy ezme, harissa, and more. 

Groups can order Kirby Club platters with a variety of kebabs.

In the spirit of the OG Kirby Club, group feasts include the “Kebab Shindig” with a plethora of skewers and dips like havuc (carrot dip with garlic and lemon) or bessara, a creamy fava spread with tahina and cilantro. Diners can also order picnic-style platters with centerpieces like a whole roasted chicken or cumin and allspice-rubbed beef rib served alongside pickles, harissa spread, and more. Hegazi will also offer homey items from his native Egypt like fava-and-herb falafel fried with sesame seeds, or a grilled-and-pickled eggplant salad he likens to kimchi. 

Kebabs (over salad or rice) can be combined with seasonal dips.

Similar to Maydan, kitchen ingredients make their way to the bar. Cocktails include a tequila drink with orange blossom, mango, lime, and sumac-Aleppo salt. In addition to the family-style feasts, groups can also order  large-format cocktails like one with gin, apricot tea, Campari, and vermouth.

Kirby Club. 2911 District Ave., Fairfax. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 4 to 10 PM. 

