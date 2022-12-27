

Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you're chilling outside or getting cozy indoors.



Chill in an Igloo

They aren’t made of ice, but these huts will keep you protected from the elements while enjoying a meal outside. Here are three favorites.

2650 Virginia Ave., NW

Can’t get to the Alps this winter? Try the Watergate’s Swiss­inspired igloos on the patio. Yes, that means raclette and fondue will be on the menu, as well as a whiskey lineup and seasonal cocktails.

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

Channel après-ski vibes in chalets with destination-themed menus at the Four Seasons hotel. Head to Jackson Hole for an 18-ounce steak, Whistler for ice-wine martinis, Vail for s’mores, and the Megève for a foie gras parfait.

1906 14th St., NW

Each alfresco lodge has heaters as well as blankets and comes decorated with leaves and frosted wreaths. The restaurant serves winter staples such as red-wine-marinated lamb and venison.

Sit by the Fireplace

Picture this: It’s a frosty night, and your toes begin to thaw when you step inside a warm spot with a hearth. Huddle up to a fire at these six bars and restaurants.

1734 N St., NW

The Dupont Circle restaurant offers a dining-room fireplace and tabletop fires on the patio.

600 T St., NW

A tucked-away bar serving sophisticated cocktails to sip by the fire. Catch live jazz on Thursday nights.

7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton

Nine fireplaces, hanging lanterns, and towering bookshelves bring cozy vibes to this Indian restaurant in Maryland.

3111 K St., NW

Fend off the cold by finding a seat near the French wine bar’s fireplace.

713 King St., Alexandria

The tavern has fireplaces on both levels for double the opportunity to drink a pint near the flames.

2014 Ninth St., NW

The Clarendon transplant reopened in Shaw with a fireplace and Andy’s Pizza.

S’more Treats

Stay close to the blaze while making the campfire classics.

1201 K St., NW

For camping vibes with city views, skewer marshmallows over the fire pit on the Eaton Hotel’s rooftop.

101 District Sq., SW

Grab ready-to-roast s’mores kits from the vintage Airstream, then hit a waterside fire pit.

7134 Main St., Clifton

Marshmallows are made in-house at this Virginia restaurant, where diners heat ingredients over their own tabletop flame.

916 G St., NW

Remix the traditional s’mores combo with accoutrements like Reese’s cups, banana slices, and caramel sauce.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

