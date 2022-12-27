About Winter Things to Do
Lace up skates, dine in an igloo, go stargazing, drink a hot cocktail. Here are lots of places and ways to delight in the season, whether you’re chilling outside or getting cozy indoors.
Chill in an Igloo
They aren’t made of ice, but these huts will keep you protected from the elements while enjoying a meal outside. Here are three favorites.
The Watergate
2650 Virginia Ave., NW
Can’t get to the Alps this winter? Try the Watergate’s Swissinspired igloos on the patio. Yes, that means raclette and fondue will be on the menu, as well as a whiskey lineup and seasonal cocktails.
Bourbon Steak
2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW
Channel après-ski vibes in chalets with destination-themed menus at the Four Seasons hotel. Head to Jackson Hole for an 18-ounce steak, Whistler for ice-wine martinis, Vail for s’mores, and the Megève for a foie gras parfait.
Bresca
1906 14th St., NW
Each alfresco lodge has heaters as well as blankets and comes decorated with leaves and frosted wreaths. The restaurant serves winter staples such as red-wine-marinated lamb and venison.
Sit by the Fireplace
Picture this: It’s a frosty night, and your toes begin to thaw when you step inside a warm spot with a hearth. Huddle up to a fire at these six bars and restaurants.
Iron Gate
1734 N St., NW
The Dupont Circle restaurant offers a dining-room fireplace and tabletop fires on the patio.
600 T
600 T St., NW
A tucked-away bar serving sophisticated cocktails to sip by the fire. Catch live jazz on Thursday nights.
Ananda
7421 Maple Lawn Blvd., Fulton
Nine fireplaces, hanging lanterns, and towering bookshelves bring cozy vibes to this Indian restaurant in Maryland.
Bar à Vin
3111 K St., NW
Fend off the cold by finding a seat near the French wine bar’s fireplace.
Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub
713 King St., Alexandria
The tavern has fireplaces on both levels for double the opportunity to drink a pint near the flames.
Whitlow’s
2014 Ninth St., NW
The Clarendon transplant reopened in Shaw with a fireplace and Andy’s Pizza.
S’more Treats
Stay close to the blaze while making the campfire classics.
Wild Days
1201 K St., NW
For camping vibes with city views, skewer marshmallows over the fire pit on the Eaton Hotel’s rooftop.
Camp Wharf
101 District Sq., SW
Grab ready-to-roast s’mores kits from the vintage Airstream, then hit a waterside fire pit.
Trummer’s
7134 Main St., Clifton
Marshmallows are made in-house at this Virginia restaurant, where diners heat ingredients over their own tabletop flame.
Urban Roast
916 G St., NW
Remix the traditional s’mores combo with accoutrements like Reese’s cups, banana slices, and caramel sauce.
