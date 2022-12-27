

Yes, you can stay toasty during a winter swim. Things are heating up at these natural springs and spas, which offer year-round soaks in hot water.

Hot Springs, Va.

Drive time from DC: Four hours.

After a series of renovations, the Allegheny Mountains resort is reopening its Warm Spring Pools in December. An adults-only space features hot outdoor pools and massages.

Berkeley Springs, W. Va.

Drive time from DC: Two hours and 15 minutes.

George Washington was a frequent visitor to this spa, which includes two bathhouses with 102-degree water. The Old Roman Bath House has a high magnesium content—for achy joints—while the Main Bath House provides spa treatments.

High View, W. Va.

Drive time from DC: Two hours.

Tiled baths are filled with spring water heated to 102 degrees at the all-inclusive resort. The alkaline water is not treated with chemicals, because Roman-­style tubs are filled, emptied, and cleaned for each person.

White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

Drive time from DC: Four hours.

The luxury resort offers several soaking options in 100-degree water. Sulphur spring water is piped directly from the ground into steel tubs, while natural mineral water flows into step-down whirlpool tubs. Drive time from DC: Four hours.

This article appears in the December 2022 issue of Washingtonian.