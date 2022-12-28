Our Favorite Washingtonian Stories of 2022 (That You Might Have Missed)

ICYMI: In no particular order, here are 18 of our favorite stories from 2022 that you might not have read the first time around.

Danica Roem on How Heavy Metal Prepped Her for Politics

The Virginia lawmaker discusses her candid new memoir.

The Mystery of the Missing Prune Danish

If the words “prune” and “Danish” make you laugh, you are not alone.

These “Stranger Things” Fans Transformed Their Home Into Scenes From the Show

They even had a Demogorgon roomie.

This George Mason Professor Trains Weathercasters to Be Climate Advocates

You’ve probably seen his handiwork on local TV and didn’t even know it.

Meet Prince Snowflake, the Region’s Oddest “Celebrity Cat”

Snowflake is a model, actor, and magician. He invents his own tricks and can allegedly talk.

Brothers Osborne Play Emotional Hometown Gig After a Big Year

The country duo from Deale, Maryland, explain why their Anthem show meant so much.

No, Trump Is Not the First 2024 Presidential Candidate

Could Sexy Vegan, the Fiend, or YeeYee Ass Haircut Johnson be our next president?

A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter

“It was instantaneous—we knew that was his family.”

Sorry, I Don’t Like Ghost Tours

Our own Sylvie McNamara does not, in fact, like ghost tours. (Spoiler alert: she’s not actually sorry about this!)

Washington’s Newest Drama Is Here—and It Involves Elephants at the National Zoo

Will Dutch newcomers Trong Nhi and Nhi Linh mate with a much older dude from Miami and establish a matriarchal society?

5 Interesting Items in the Library of Congress That Aren’t Flutes

Two words: Tiny. Book.

Before “Don’t Worry, Darling” Drama, There Was Bigfoot Erotica Drama

Olivia Wilde’s mom called her opponent a “devotee of Bigfoot Erotica” during her Virginia campaign.

Dogs and Cats Too Tame? Check Out These Wild Adoptable Pets Around DC.

Chickens, massive tortoises, and goats are up for grabs.

Football Helmets on Fire and Parking Lot Edibles: Washingtonian Staffers Share Memories of RFK Stadium

The stadium, which is set to be demolished in 2023, was an eyesore. But it was our eyesore.

The Cold War Over DC Ice Cream

A look back at the 1910 trial that helped make our food safer.

Weird History: An Anthrax Lab in Chevy Chase DC

A new exhibit brings to light a WWI-era incident.

Which Ghost Stories Do DC-Area Tour Guides Actually Believe?

Some stories are overrated. Some are underrated. Others are perfectly rated.

A Former CIA Disguise Expert Helps Disfigured People Regain Their Lives

Robert Barron makes prosthetics for people affected by injury or disease.

