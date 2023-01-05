While Kevin McCarthy loses shot after shot at Speaker of the House, Democrats are being accused of taking another kind of shot: “They want us divided. They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that is over there,” Representative-elect Kat Cammack said yesterday on the House floor.

Rep. Kat Cammack accused Democrats of drinking on the House floor amid the speaker fight, prompting howls and boos across the chamber. "They want us to fight each other. That much has been made clear by the popcorn and blankets and alcohol that has come in over there," she said. pic.twitter.com/LNpwYrR6Of — POLITICO (@politico) January 4, 2023

The comment led to jeers from her Democratic colleagues. “The House is not in order,” Cammack yelled out. Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman reported that Democrats asked to “take down her words” and erase her remarks from the record.

“If only! If Dems took a shot every time McCarthy lost a Republican, we’d all be unconscious by now,” Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted afterward.

The whole drama did, however, call for some drinks. So after Congress adjourned, Ocasio-Cortez hit up DC rum distillery Cotton & Reed in the Union Market area.

“Since Rep. Cammack already accused us all of being lushes I decided to visit local distillery @cottonandreed with loved ones for dinner,” she posted on her Instagram stories, along with a photo of some rum barrels.

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting on McCarthy-themed bar specials around town, give DC’s long tradition of cheeky political cocktails.

