Ashli Babbitt’s Mother Was Arrested at a Pro-January 6 Protest

Micki Witthoeft, whose daughter Ashli Babbitt died during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, was arrested Friday in DC at a protest near the Capitol. The US Capitol Police say Witthoeft was part of a group protesting without a permit and was charged with blocking roadways and disobeying an order. She was processed and released with a citation that requires a court appearance in the future.

Asked by a bystander whether she had any comment, Witthoeft shouted, “Yeah, Capitol Police suck ass!”

Washingtonian photographer Evy Mages dropped by the protest earlier Friday when it was near the Supreme Court and reports that about 20 people were in attendance. Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer wrote on Twitter that the protest took an unexpected turn Friday morning when counterprotestors, one carrying a sign that said “YOU LOST, HA HA —ANTIFA” were able to drown out the rally.

Witthoeft has been a frequent sight at rallies for J6 prisoners outside the DC Jail. In September, former President Trump called in to one of her rallies.