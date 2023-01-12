Library of Congress Will Honor Joni Mitchell

Legendary singer and songwriter Joni Mitchell will be the 2023 recipient of the Library of Congress’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. The prize honors musicians who have had great influence on popular music, and the most recent recipients were Lionel Richie, Garth Brooks, and Gloria Estefan and Emilio Estefan.

Mitchell will receive the prize at a concert in DC on March 1 that will air on PBS on March 31. Mitchell was recently honored by another Washington institution—she was a Kennedy Center Honoree in late 2021.